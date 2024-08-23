'Does Congress Support...': Amit Shah's 10-Question Attack On Rahul Gandhi Over J&K

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hinted at the possibility of exploring an alliance with the National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack at the Raebareli MP and posed a list of ten questions at him.
Shah said that the grand old party has repeatedly risked India's unity and security to "satiate its greed for power", adding that it has once again exposed its ulterior motives by partnering with "Abdullah family's 'National Conference' in the J&K elections".
The questions also jibed at Rahul's remarks that he made during his Srinagar visit on Thursday.
Amit Shah's 10 Questions To Rahul Gandhi:
Giving reference of NC's manifesto for the polls, the Home Minister asked Rahul whether the Congress supports NC's promise of getting a separate flag for Jammu and Kashmir.
"Do Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party support the JKNC's decision to restore Article 370 and 35A, and thereby push Jammu and Kashmir back into an era of unrest and terrorism?" Shah asked.
Does the Congress support promoting separatism again by engaging in dialogue with Pakistan instead of Kashmir's youth?
Do the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi support the National Conference's decision to start 'LoC Trade' with Pakistan, thereby nurturing terrorism and its ecosystem across the border?
Does Congress support reinstating relatives of those involved in terrorism and stone-pelting into government jobs, thereby bringing back terrorism, extremism, and the era of strikes?
The alliance has exposed the Congress party's anti-reservation stance. Does Congress support the JKNC's promise to end reservations for Dalits, Gujjars, Bakarwals, and Pahadi communities, thereby inflicting injustice upon them?
Does the Congress want 'Shankaracharya Hill,' to be known as 'Takht-e-Suleiman,' and 'Hari Hill' as 'Koh-e-Maran'?
Does the Congress support the politics of pushing Jammu and Kashmir's economy back into corruption and handing it over to selected Pakistan-supported families?
Does the Congress party support the JKNC's politics of discrimination between Jammu and the Valley?
Do the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi support the JKNC's divisive politics of granting autonomy to Kashmir?
NC-Congress Alliance
National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said that an alliance with the Congress is final on all 90 assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir.
The announcement came after a meeting between Abdullah and Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.
"We had a good meeting, in a cordial atmosphere. The alliance is on track and, God willing, it will run smoothly. The alliance is final. It will be signed this evening and the alliance is on all 90 seats," Abdullah told reporters.
This is Congress and NC's first alliance in the Union Territory since 1987, however the two being part of the INDIA bloc, put up a strong front during the 2024 general elections.
Notably, restoration of Article 370 and statehood of Jammu and Kashmir as well as implementation of the autonomy resolution passed by the erstwhile assembly in 2000 are among the 12 guarantees in the National Conference's manifesto for the upcoming polls.
The 90-member assembly of the Union Territory will go to polls in three phases -- September 18, 25 and October 1, with the counting of votes set to take place on October 4.