Elections

Rahul Gandhi In J&K: Day After Ice Cream Parlour Visit, Leader Chairs Key Congress Poll Meet

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday visited a famous eatery in the heart of Srinagar to have dinner and later had ice cream at a popular parlour, a security official said.

Rahul Gandhi srinagar
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives in Srinagar, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024 Photo: PTI
info_icon

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Rahul Gandhi are in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar where they are holding a meeting with party workers on Thursday to take stock of the preparations for the upcoming assembly polls in the Union Territory and explore a likely alliance with the National Conference (NC).

Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge received a rousing welcome amid heavy security upon their arrival on Wednesday. The enthusiastic supporters even stopped Rahul Gandhi's vehicle on the airport road, causing some anxious moments for the security personnel escorting him.

Security was heightened outside the hotel as well where Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge will be holding the meeting with party workers on Thursday.

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday visited a famous eatery in the heart of Srinagar to have dinner and later had ice cream at a popular parlour, a security official said.

Jammu And Kashmir Elections

Assembly elections will take place in Jammu and Kashmir in September of this year for the first time since 2014. The elections are taking place in three phases - September 18, September 25 and October 1 - while the counting of votes will take place on October 5.

The two leaders are visiting the UT for key meetings in connection with the three-phased assembly elections.

ALSO READ | Jammu & Kashmir Elections 2024 Dates: Voting In 3 Phases On Sept 18, 25 And Oct 1, Results On Oct 4

Extensive discussions with party leaders and workers of 10 districts of the Kashmir valley was expected in the Congress meeting on Thursday, a news agency PTI report said.

Congress Leaders To Meet NC Leadership

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi are also likely to meet National Conference (NC) leadership to discuss a possible pre-poll alliance, party sources said.

However, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Karra said the visit of the two leaders was planned well before the election schedule was announced. "This visit has no relation to (discussions on) the alliance."

After wrapping up interactions here, Gandhi and Kharge will fly to Jammu to continue their interactions with the cadres of 10 districts in the Jammu region.

The two leaders will take feedback from party workers about the grassroots-level preparations for the elections which are being held in the UT after a gap of ten years, a Congress leader said.

Asked about any invitation to PDP for a meeting with the leaders, Karra said such things happen after internal discussions and decisions within the party. "I cannot say anything on that," PTI quoted him as saying.

He said the Congress party's stand is that "we are open (for alliance) to all forces, parties and persons who oppose the BJP".

"We are ready to talk to all the like-minded parties," Karra said.

Meanwhile, the BJP asked Rahul Gandhi to clear his party's stand on Article 370 and Article 35A during his visit. BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh, who is his party's organisational in-charge for the Union Territory, said Gandhi's visit will introduce him to the "peace and development" ushered in the region by the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rahul Visits Top Srinagar Eatery

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday visited a famous eatery in the heart of Srinagar to have dinner and later had ice-cream at a popular parlour, a security official said.

Rahul Gandhi, along with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and some other party leaders, left Hotel Lalit in the Gupkar area of the city, where they are staying, to dine at Hotel Ahdoos, one of the finest eateries in the city, famous for Kashmiri 'Wazwan', the person cited in the PTI report said.

The high-profile visit to the busy Residency Road area -- the commercial hub of Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital -- came as a surprise for everyone there.

A huge security ring was seen around the hotel, which overlooks the Jhelum river during the visit.

After dining at the eatery, Rahul Gandhi and the other Congress leaders went to the nearby Pratap Park area, a few metres from the famous Clock Tower, and had ice cream at a popular ice-cream parlour.

