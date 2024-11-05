National

Chaos Erupts At J&K Assembly After PDP Leader Moves Resolution Opposing Abrogation Of Article 370

Moving the resolution, PDP MLA Waheed Para said, "Keeping the sentiments of the people of J&K in mind, this House opposes the revocation of the special status (of Jammu and Kashmir)."

PDP MLA Waheed Para on Monday moved a resolution in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly opposing the abrogation of Article 370 and calling for the restoration of special status to the erstwhile state, leading to noisy scenes in the House.

The Pulwama MLA moved the resolution immediately after veteran National Conference (NC) leader and seven-time MLA Abdul Rahim Rather was elected as the first speaker of the legislative assembly of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Moving the resolution, Para said, "Keeping the sentiments of the people of J&K in mind, this House opposes the revocation of the special status (of Jammu and Kashmir)."

This drew protests from BJP MLAs, all 28 of whom stood up to oppose the move.

BJP MLA Sham Lal Sharma demanded Para's suspension for bringing the resolution in violation of assembly rules.

With the BJP members refusing to budge, NC MLAs lashed out at them for interrupting the proceedings of the House. Amid the din, NC MLA Shabir Kullay rushed into the well.

The BJP members relented after Rather pointed out that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha would be addressing the House.

Chief Minister and Leader of the House Omar Abdullah said, "We knew that a member was preparing to bring a resolution but we thought he would do so after the speaker's election, the LG's address and obituary references. We are dealing with it right away."

He said while he did not want to make a political speech, he had spoken at the outset with the hope that he was speaking on behalf of the entire House.

"This assembly reflects the sentiments of the people of J&K. The truth is that the people have not validated the decisions of August 5, 2019. Had that been the case, the results (of the assembly elections) would have been different.

"However, how to raise the issue and bring it on record will not be decided by one MLA. The resolution brought today has no value other than (that) it was done for the cameras," he said.

"In the coming days, we will bring a proposal in consultation with you (speaker)," he said, requesting the Chair to adjourn the House till the LG's address.

The House then witnessed noisy scenes again between members of NC, PDP, People's Conference (PC) and Awami Ittehad Party (AIP).

Rather repeatedly requested the protesting members to take their seats but in vain. He said the resolution has not come to him yet and when it does, he will examine it.

"I request new members to learn the rules. You have violated them on the very first day. I will not allow it, mind it," the speaker said before adjourning the House till 11.30 am.

