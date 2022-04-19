Tuesday, Apr 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

AFC Asian Cup 2023: Igor Stimac Names 41 Probables For Camp Ahead Of Final Round Qualifiers

India have been drawn in Group D with Hong Kong, Afghanistan, and Cambodia in the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 final round qualifiers.

AFC Asian Cup 2023: Igor Stimac Names 41 Probables For Camp Ahead Of Final Round Qualifiers
India play Cambodia on June 8, Afghanistan on June 11 and Hong Kong on June 14. Twitter/@IndianFootball

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Apr 2022 5:28 pm

The Indian men's national football team head coach Igor Stimac on Tuesday named 41 probables for a preparatory camp ahead of its AFC Asian Cup Final Round qualifiers in June. (More Football News)

The players and the support staff will assemble in Bellary on April 23 and will start training from the next day till May 8. 

The team will then move to Kolkata to continue with the camp till the qualifiers. 

Related stories

Cristiano Ronaldo, Partner Georgina Rodriguez Announce Death Of Newborn Son; Football World Mourns

Bruno Fernandes Involved In Car Crash Ahead Of Epic Liverpool Vs Manchester United Clash

I-League To Allow Crowds For First Time In Two Years For Second-Round Matches From April 22

According to a release issued by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the players from Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will join the camp after their respective club commitments.

India have been drawn alongside Hong Kong, Afghanistan, and Cambodia in Group D of the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 final round qualifiers. 

The leg which will kick-off on June 8 will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. India play their first match against Cambodia on June 8.

The Blue Tigers had earlier played international friendlies against Bahrain and Belarus in March. 

List Of 41 Probables

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Prabhshukhan Gill, Mohammad Nawaz, TP Rehenesh.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Ashutosh Mehta, Asish Rai, Hormipam Ruivah, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Narender Gahlot, Chinglensana Singh, Anwar Ali, Subhashish Bose, Akash Mishra, Roshan Singh, Harmanjot Singh Khabra.

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Vikram Partap Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Pronay Halder, Jeakson Singh, Glan Martins, VP Suhair, Lalengmawia, Sahal Abdul Samad, Yasir Mohammad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Suresh Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Ritwik Kumar Das, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Rahul KP, Liston Colaco, Bipin Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali, Ishan Pandita.

Tags

Sports Football AFC Asian Cup 2023 Igor Stimac India National Football Team Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Rahul Bheke Sandesh Jhingan Udanta Singh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read