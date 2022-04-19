AFC Asian Cup 2023: Igor Stimac Names 41 Probables For Camp Ahead Of Final Round Qualifiers

The Indian men's national football team head coach Igor Stimac on Tuesday named 41 probables for a preparatory camp ahead of its AFC Asian Cup Final Round qualifiers in June. (More Football News)

The players and the support staff will assemble in Bellary on April 23 and will start training from the next day till May 8.

The team will then move to Kolkata to continue with the camp till the qualifiers.

According to a release issued by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the players from Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will join the camp after their respective club commitments.

India have been drawn alongside Hong Kong, Afghanistan, and Cambodia in Group D of the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 final round qualifiers.

The leg which will kick-off on June 8 will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. India play their first match against Cambodia on June 8.

The Blue Tigers had earlier played international friendlies against Bahrain and Belarus in March.

List Of 41 Probables

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Prabhshukhan Gill, Mohammad Nawaz, TP Rehenesh.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Ashutosh Mehta, Asish Rai, Hormipam Ruivah, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Narender Gahlot, Chinglensana Singh, Anwar Ali, Subhashish Bose, Akash Mishra, Roshan Singh, Harmanjot Singh Khabra.

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Vikram Partap Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Pronay Halder, Jeakson Singh, Glan Martins, VP Suhair, Lalengmawia, Sahal Abdul Samad, Yasir Mohammad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Suresh Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Ritwik Kumar Das, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Rahul KP, Liston Colaco, Bipin Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali, Ishan Pandita.