Football

BFC Vs HFC, ISL 2024-25: Sunil Chhetri Scores Twice In Bengaluru FC's 3-0 Win Over Hyderabad FC

The 40-year-old Chhetri has 94 international goals in 151 matches. He is still fourth in the list of most international goals after Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Iran's Ali Daei

Bengaluru FCs Sunil Chhetri celebrating.
Bengaluru FC's Sunil Chhetri celebrating after a goal in the match against Hyderabad FC in ISL. Photo: ISL
info_icon

Former Indian captain Sunil Chhetri scored twice in a 3-0 win over Hyderabad FC in the Bengaluru FC's second match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Thursday at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. (As It Happened | More Football News)

Chhetri was benched in the first half and entered the ground in the 58th minute of the game. He first took a penalty kick in the 85th minute then scored the second goal in the extra time with a sublime header to seal the victory.

Earlier, Rahul Bheke was leading The Blues in the absence of the Indian talisman at the start of the game. Bheke comfortably scored his first goal of the season in the fifth minute with a brilliant corner kick.

Bengaluru FC were unarguably the better team on the ground. The control on the ball, the passes and the conversion of the chances all were on the spot. The Nizams were struggling to get the ball in the first half. Bheke and Co. were successful in keeping them at bay.

The 40-year-old Chhetri retired from international football earlier this year after having the best figures of any Indian footballer in history. He has 94 international goals in 151 matches. He is still fourth in the list of most international goals after Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Iran's Ali Daei.

File photo of Sunil Chhetri with Bengaluru FC in the ISL. - X/@bengalurufc
Sunil Chhetri Says ISL One Of The Most Important Tournaments Of His Lifetime

BY PTI

Bengaluru FC are leading the points table with two wins in two matches. They have not conceded any goal so far this season. They will face Mohun Bagan in their next ISL match on Saturday, 28th September in Bengaluru.

The Nawabs, on the other side, have started their campaign with a 0-3 loss and are at the bottom of the table. They will face Punjab FC in their next ISL match at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Wednesday, 25th September.

Chennaiyin FC are second on the points table and Jamshedpur FC are third. Punjab FC are fourth and NorthEast United fifth respectively after Thursday's match in Bengaluru. The first match of Matchday 2 has put The Blues on top of the table.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Canada Vs Oman, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch CAN Vs OMN Match
  2. NZ Vs SL, 1st Test Day 2: Latham, Williamson Star As New Zealand Close Gap On Sri Lanka
  3. SL Vs NZ 1st Test: Tom Latham Shines As Visitors Trail By 50 Runs On Day 2 - In Pics
  4. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Ashwin Scores Century As Hosts Take Edge - In Pics
  5. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Ashwin-Jadeja Stand Heralds India Revival - Data Debrief
Football News
  1. Bengaluru FC Vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2024-25 Highlights: Sunil Chhetri's Brace Helps The Blues Register Second Win
  2. Punjab FC Vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch PFC Vs OFC On TV And Online
  3. Pep Guardiola To Leave Man City? Spaniard Facing More Questions About His MCFC Future
  4. WSL 2024-25: Manchester City Women Know 'Exactly What To Do' To Win Title, Says Manager Gareth Taylor
  5. English Premier League Champions Manchester City Set Foot In India For Trophy Tour
Tennis News
  1. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Beats Yue Yuan With Ease, Enters Quarter-Finals
  2. Naomi Osaka To Kick Off 2025 Season In New Zealand
  3. Laver Cup 2024: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures, Players - All You Need To Know
  4. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
  5. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Passes Peyton Stearns Test To Enter Round Of 16
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  2. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  3. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title
  5. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Highlights: PAK Secure Well-Deserved 3rd Place With 5-2 Win Over KOR

Trending Stories

National News
  1. On-Duty Rooms, CCTV, Washrooms: Bengal Govt Issues Directives On Security For Healthcare Professionals
  2. Bihar: Parts of Patna, Nalanda Inundated As Rising River Waters Breach Small Dams
  3. India Slams US Court Summons In Pannun Assassination Plot Case
  4. Fish Oil, Beef In Tirupati Laddu: Lab Report Supports Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's Claim; YSRCP Denies
  5. EY Employee Row: Centre Probes Matter After Mother Cites 'Overwork' As Cause Of Death
Entertainment News
  1. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  2. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  3. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
  4. National Award-Winning Choreographer Jani Master Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
  5. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
US News
  1. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  2. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  3. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  4. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  5. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
World News
  1. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  2. Israel Strikes Southern Lebanon Amid Hezbollah Leader's Condemnation Of Crossing 'Red Lines'
  3. Sweden Charges Woman With War Crimes For Allegedly Torturing Yazidi Women, And Children In Syria
  4. Green Sahara: An Unusual Shift In Weather Pattern Makes The Impossible Possible | What Does It Mean
  5. Earth To Gain A 'Second Moon'! Mini-Moon Asteroid 2024 PT5 Set For Temporary Orbit | Key Facts
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Local Boy Ashwin Shines With A Century - IND (339/6)
  2. Canada Announces New Cap On International Students Amid Immigration Overhaul | Details
  3. Dulip Samaraweera: Sri Lankan Banned From Coaching In Australia For 20 Years
  4. Does India's Election Architecture Have Space For One Nation, One Election?
  5. Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch TKR Vs ABF Match
  6. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
  7. Horoscope For September 19, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Lebanon Walkie-Talkie Blasts Kill 20; Concern Of Wider Conflict With Israel Rises | What We Know