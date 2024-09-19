BFC Vs HFC, ISL 2024-25: Sunil Chhetri Scores Twice In Bengaluru FC's 3-0 Win Over Hyderabad FC

Former Indian captain Sunil Chhetri scored twice in a 3-0 win over Hyderabad FC in the Bengaluru FC's second match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Thursday at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. (As It Happened | More Football News)
Chhetri was benched in the first half and entered the ground in the 58th minute of the game. He first took a penalty kick in the 85th minute then scored the second goal in the extra time with a sublime header to seal the victory.
Earlier, Rahul Bheke was leading The Blues in the absence of the Indian talisman at the start of the game. Bheke comfortably scored his first goal of the season in the fifth minute with a brilliant corner kick.
Bengaluru FC were unarguably the better team on the ground. The control on the ball, the passes and the conversion of the chances all were on the spot. The Nizams were struggling to get the ball in the first half. Bheke and Co. were successful in keeping them at bay.
The 40-year-old Chhetri retired from international football earlier this year after having the best figures of any Indian footballer in history. He has 94 international goals in 151 matches. He is still fourth in the list of most international goals after Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Iran's Ali Daei.
Bengaluru FC are leading the points table with two wins in two matches. They have not conceded any goal so far this season. They will face Mohun Bagan in their next ISL match on Saturday, 28th September in Bengaluru.
The Nawabs, on the other side, have started their campaign with a 0-3 loss and are at the bottom of the table. They will face Punjab FC in their next ISL match at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Wednesday, 25th September.
Chennaiyin FC are second on the points table and Jamshedpur FC are third. Punjab FC are fourth and NorthEast United fifth respectively after Thursday's match in Bengaluru. The first match of Matchday 2 has put The Blues on top of the table.