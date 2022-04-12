AFC Champions League 2022: Mumbai City FC Ride On Rahul Bheke Strike To Edge Out Air Force Club

Mumbai City FC created history at the King Fahd Stadium on Monday as they defeated Iraq’s Air Force Club 2-1 in a Group B game to become the first-ever Indian club to win a game in the AFC Champions League. The game also saw Rahul Bheke becoming the first Indian goalscorer in the competition. (More Football News)

Mumbai City started the match well dominating the possession for the first 10 minutes before Air Force Club grew gradually in the game. The Iraqi side had three shots at the goal in three minutes – two of which came from corners – but the Mumbai defence stood firm to avert any danger.

The Islanders’ first real chance in the game at the half-hour mark. A short corner exchange between Lallianzuala Chhangte and Ahmed Jahouh set up the Moroccan to swing in a mouth-watering cross. The ball was aimed towards Diego Mauricio who was left unmarked in the middle of the box.

Unfortunately, the striker couldn’t head it onto the goal. Following that Air Force Club became more desperate with a series of attacks on the opposition goal. Three minutes later, a well-executed cross went to Alaa Abbas who headed it to Dhurgham Ismail. The left-back played it across the face of goal, setting up Hussein Jabbar – whose effort went wide.

𝙃𝙄𝙎𝙏𝙊𝙍𝙔 𝙈𝘼𝘿𝙀 🤩



A historic night in Riyadh for #TheIslanders as we become the first Indian team to win an AFC Champions League game! 💥#AFCvMUM #IslandersInAsia #ACL2022 #AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/d09aBF9G9o — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) April 11, 2022

Dhurgham Ismail created yet another chance in the 37th minute, playing the ball to Alaa Abbas. The striker’s headed attempt dipped towards the goal, and forced Phurba Lachenpa into a save. The final chance of the first half came in the 42nd minute.

Vikram Pratap Singh won the ball in the opposition half, and Chhangte took it forward. He returned the favour to Vikram by setting him up in the box. The youngster shot from a tight angle but saw his shot get blocked just in time by a sliding challenge.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 59th minute through substitute Hammadi Ahmed. Shareef had the ball on the left-wing, and slipped it to Hadi. The midfielder played a quick one-two with Hammadi Ahmed, and took a shot.

His attempt was blocked by Mourtada Fall, but the deflection fell fortuitously to Hammadi who put it past Phurba. The Islanders regrouped quickly, to strike back in the 68th minute. Bipin Singh blocked a long ball and headed it down to Diego Mauricio.

The Brazilian challenged Ali Khadem for the ball and steamed into the box. Having beaten his man, Khadem had no choice but to commit a challenge, giving away a penalty. Mauricio made no mistake from the spot.

With the game heading towards a draw, Bheke ended up with the most-priced goal to create history on the night. Brad Inman low cross in the box was blocked and a corner was awarded. Jahouh stood by the corner flag and swung it in right onto Bheke’s head with the local lad making no mistake.

Hammadi came close to restoring parity in the 92nd minute but his header came off his shoulder and was collected comfortably by Phurba. Mumbai City now lie second on the group table, ahead of Air Force Club due to a head-to-head advantage.

The Islanders will take on Al-Jazira FC at the same venue on April 14.