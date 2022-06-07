Live Streaming Of India Vs Cambodia, AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers: Watch IND Vs CAM Football Live

India are looking to start afresh when they take on Cambodia in a Group D encounter in AFC Asian Cup 2023 final round qualifiers at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday. Hong Kong and Afghanistan are also in the same group and will play all their games at the same venue. (More Football News)

Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers in India. The India vs Cambodia encounter will be live telecast on Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels at 8:20 PM IST.

Viewers can also watch the live streaming of India vs Cambodia match on Disney+ Hotstar at 8:20 PM IST. This is also the first time India will be playing at the Salt Lake stadium after their draw against Bangladesh in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification clash back in 2019.

Igor Stimac’s India are ranked 106 in the FIFA rankings but the 171-placed Angkor Warriors are set to pose a serious threat to their superior opposition. For India, they are coming into this encounter after a 0-2 loss against higher-ranked Jordan in a friendly in Doha.

Earlier in March, India had lost in a couple of friendlies against Bahrain (1-2) and Belarus (0-3). Cambodia won their only friendly encounter against Timor-Leste in 2022.

Team News

India: India will be missing the services of versatile defender Rahul Bheke against Cambodia. Ritwik Das, too will not be available on Wednesday as he contracted chicken pox. Deepak Tangri has been called as a replacement for Das. Although Liston Colaco is carrying a slight niggle, ATK Mohun Bagan forward is likely to play a crucial role against Cambodia.

Cambodia: The Angkor Warriors have travelled with a 23-man squad for the India game. Sos Suhana is the most experienced player in the Cambodia setup having played 60 international matches. Young forward Sieng Chanthea is another bright prospect for Cambodia.

Head-To-Head

India are in an advantageous position against Cambodia as far as head-to-head records are to be taken into account. In the four encounters both teams played against each other, India have won thrice while the other went in Cambodia’s favour.

Likely Starting XIs

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Subhasish Bose, Suresh Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Sunil Chhetri.

Cambodia: Keo Soksela, Boris Kok, Tes Sambath, Soeuy Visal, Ken Chansopheak, Thierry Bin, Orn Chanpolin, Sos Suhana, Mat Noron, Keo Sokpheng, Sieng Chanthea.