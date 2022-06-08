Live, India Vs Cambodia, AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri Brace Keeps India 2-0 Ahead In Second Half

106th-ranked Indian football team faces Cambodia in their first game of Round 3 of AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifier on Wednesday. While Igor Stimac’s men are coming on the back of three defeats in international friendlies, Cambodia come to the game after a 2-1 win over Timor-Leste in a home friendly. The IND vs CAM match that takes place at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata will see India playing at home after almost three years. Follow India vs Cambodia live scores and updates here:

59': GOAL!!! Sunil Chhetri Scores. He gets another header and won't miss this time. He was standing unmarked and took full advantage of it.

57': Another corner for India as Udanta Singh tried to hit the ball on the post. Brandon Fernandes will take the strike. He serves the ball to Liston Colaco and the latter hits the ball well off the post.

50': Another chance missed by Sunil Chhetri. He got a good pass on the left side of the penalty box but his header went well off the target this time too.

49': Roshan Singh tried to pass the ball from the right side in the goal box but two of Cambodian defenders negated the threat. India got a corner.

09:39 PM IST: Second Half Kicks Off

The second half of the match has started. India will look to add some more goal to the tally while Cambodia will look to bounce back. Let's see who dominates whom...

09:23 PM IST: Half Time - India 1-0 Cambodia

India have a goal to their credit as Sunil Chhetri converted from the spot, but the Blue Tigers should have scored more. They created some chances but failed execution. Passing during attack could have been better. On the defensive front, the side was right on the money as the Cambodian forwards remained at bay. They failed to pose any real threat in India's penalty box.

45+1': Cambodia get a free kick from the edge of the penalty box... It was chipped well from Sokpheng but Gurpreet Singh collected it really well and negated the threat. And here is the half-time whistle from the referee. India lead 1-0 against Cambodia.

42': A powerful shot from Akash Mishra but he hit it directly into the hands of Hul Kimhuy. India get a corner as the ball deflected from Kimhuy's hand and got outside the line.

34': Liston Colaco passed the ball back to Brandon Fernandes after failing to go past the Cambodian defence but Fernandes hit the ball straight into the hands of goalkeeper Hul Kimhuy.

31': A yellow card for Sunil Chheri. He jumped on Choun Chanchav while trying to hit the ball. The Indian skipper apologised right away but the referee decided to show him a card.

26': Sieng Chanthea took a shot from the left flank. It posed no threat as it was off the target. Cambodia need to do better with their passing during attack. They cannot rely on just long shots for a goal.

22': Sunil Chhetri misses! The Indian captain got a pass from the right flank but his header was well off target. He was inside the penalty box and had a really good scoring opportunity.

20': Cambodia tried to create an attacking opportunity from the left flank but some calm and composed defending from India easily negated the threat.

13': GOAL!!! Sunil Chhetri provides India the lead. He gets to 81 international goals now, five short of Lionel Messi's record. It was a poweful hit towards the right of Hul Kimhuy and the keeper had no chance to be honest.

12': Good defence from Sandesh Jhingan. His header kept India safe. Meanwhile, Liston Colaco has been tackled in the opposition's penalty box and India get a penalty. Chhetri will take the strike.

9': Liston Colaco got a good pass on the left flank, but a heavy touch from him during the run saw him losing the ball possession.

6': Lack of coordination from the Indian team on the left flank. They are making errors in passing the ball.

2': Suresh Singh took a shot from outside the penalty box but hit it directly into the hands of Cambodia goalkeeper Hul Kimhuy.

08:27 PM IST: Time For National Anthem

Both the teams line-up for their respective national anthems. India start and Cambodia follow them.

08:20 PM IST: Here Is What India Coach Said Ahead Of The Game

The objectives have been set by #BlueTigers 🐯 head coach @stimac_igor ahead of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣3️⃣#BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/ghRhFPy6bD — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 7, 2022

08:03 PM IST: Starting XIs

India: Gurpreet (Goalkeeper), Jhingan, Mishra, Anwar, Roshan, Thapa, Brandon, Colaco, Suresh, Chhetri (Captain), Manvir.

Coach: Igor Stimac

Cambodia: Hul Kimhuy (Goalkeeper), Ken Chansopheak, Visal (Captain), Chanchav, Boris, Bin, Chanpolin, Suhana, Sodavid, Chanthea, Sokpheng

07:55 PM IST: Welcome To India vs Cambodia Live Blog

Hello everyone, welcome to the space. India face Cambodia tonight at AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifier. You will get all the match and score updates here. Stay connected!