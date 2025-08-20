Stranger Things’ creators Matt and Ross Duffer have signed an exclusive deal with Paramount for four years
Their deal with Netflix ends in April 2026
The agreement is expected to emphasise "ambitious" and "large-scale theatrical films"
It is confirmed that producers Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, creators of Stranger Things, are all set to begin their new journey with Paramount. As per a report in Variety, they are set to leave Netflix as they recently signed an exclusive deal with Paramount. Their contract with the streaming giant ends in April 2026, post which they will start their new endeavour with Paramount.
Matt and Ross, also known as the Duffer brothers, will officially enter into a four-year contract with Paramount for "ambitious" and "large-scale theatrical films." The upcoming projects will be backed by their production company, Upside Down Pictures, co-produced by their partner and president of the company, Hilary Leavitt.
Matt and Ross, in a statement, shared that they are thrilled to be joining the Paramount family.
"To be part of that mission is not just exciting – it’s the fulfilment of a lifelong dream. And to do so at a studio with such a storied Hollywood legacy is a privilege we don’t take lightly. We’re also excited to reunite with our friends Cindy [Holland] and Matt [Thunell], who were among the very first to believe in us and an unusual little script we wrote that became Stranger Things. They took a chance on us in 2015, and they’re taking a chance again – we can’t wait to create new stories together," they added,
Holland is Paramount’s new head of streaming, and Thunell is the president of Paramount Television.
According to the same report, Holland said, "I’ve had the privilege of knowing Matt and Ross for over a decade and worked with them from their earliest stages through their deserving global success. We have seen first-hand their extraordinary creative vision and exceptional gift for storytelling."
"We couldn’t be more excited to reunite and welcome them to Paramount," he added.
The Duffer brothers called their journey at Netflix "incredible." "Ted (Sarandos), Bela (Bajaria), and Peter (Friedlander) have given us the kind of creative freedom and support that artists dream of but so rarely receive. A decade in, they are family," they said.
They added, "We’re excited to continue collaborating – not only on the upcoming release of Stranger Things 5, but also on shows we’re deeply proud to be producing, including Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen and The Boroughs. And we look forward to building out the future of Stranger Things together – there are many more stories to tell beyond Hawkins, and we can’t wait to share them."
The fifth and final season of Stranger Things will premiere on Netflix this November, with Volume 1 releasing on November 26, followed by Volume 2 on Christmas, and the finale episode on New Year's Eve.