Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2: When And Where To Watch The Survival Reality Series — Watch Trailer

Squid Game: The Challenge is returning with Season 2 this November
The reality competition show is inspired by the original show Squid Game
In the competition, 456 players will compete for $4.56 million prize money
Netflix's Squid Game: The Challenge is back with season 2, with 456 brand-new contestants who will compete for a whopping $4.56 million prize. Inspired by the original Korean Squid Game series, season 2 will have higher stakes than ever with shocking new twists and games. Contestants will have to give the ultimate test of "strategy, alliances, and endurance" in Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2. The trailer for the upcoming survival reality series was unveiled recently. Netflix has now announced its release date. Here's all you need to know about Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2.
Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 release date
The new season is set to premiere on Netflix on November 4, 2025, and the competition will be a three-week event. The second season of the reality show will have 9 episodes, with new episodes premiering weekly until November 18, 2025.
Episodes 1-4 (November 4)
Episodes 5-8 (November 11)
Episode 9 (November 18)
Here's the official trailer for Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2
About Squid Game: The Challenge
Squid Game: The Challenge is produced by Studio Lambert & The Garden (part of ITV Studios). It is executive produced by Nicola Brown, Tim Harcourt, John Hay, Anna Kidd, Stephen Lambert, Nick Walker, Nia Yemoh, and Stephen Yemoh.
The first season had 10 episodes, with 456 real-life players who played games like Red Light, Green Light, rock-paper-scissors, the Glass Bridge and more to survive in the competition. Mai Whelan was the winner of Squid Game: The Challenge Season 1, who won the final game against fellow finalist Phill.
Squid Game: The Challenge 2 contestants
Jason Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Mary Bonnet, Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan, Brett Oppenheim, Bre Tiesi, Romain Bonnet, Chelsea Lazkani, Alanna Gold, Nicole Young, and Sandra Vergara, among others, are some of the participants of the new season.