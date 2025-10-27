Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2: When And Where To Watch The Survival Reality Series — Watch Trailer

Netflix's Squid Game: The Challenge is back with season 2, with 456 brand-new contestants who will compete for a whopping $4.56 million prize. Inspired by the original Korean Squid Game series, season 2 will have higher stakes than ever with shocking new twists and games. Contestants will have to give the ultimate test of "strategy, alliances, and endurance" in Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2. The trailer for the upcoming survival reality series was unveiled recently. Netflix has now announced its release date. Here's all you need to know about Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2.