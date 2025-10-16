Delhi Crime Season 3 Teaser: Shefali Shah Faces Huma Qureshi To Expose Brutal Realities Of Human Trafficking

Delhi Crime Season 3 is all set to premiere in November this year. Shefali Shah will have a face-off with the new mastermind of crime, Huma Qureshi.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Delhi Crime 3 teaser, release date out
Delhi Crime 3 teaser, release date out
  • The teaser for Delhi Crime Season 3 was unveiled today

  • The new season of the Netflix show will revolve around the racket of human trafficking

  • Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal and Rajesh Tailang have returned to the show. Huma Qureshi is the new villain.

Netflix's one of the most popular shows, Delhi Crime, is back with Season 3. Shefali Shah has returned to the show as Madam Sir, who will come face-to-face with Badi Didi (Huma Qureshi) - the vain villain and ruthless mastermind who builds her empire by trafficking young girls.

The new season will see DCP Vartika Chaturvedi and her team investigating a case that begins with an abandoned baby, and soon it exposes a human trafficking ring. The trail leads them to Meena, also known as Badi Didi. The cat-and-mouse race will make the upcoming season an interesting watch.

Invincible 4 teaser trailer, release, plot, cast - Prime Video
Invincible 4 Will See Lee Pace As Villain Thragg; Series To Release In March 2026; Check Out Teaser Trailer

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Tanuj Chopra has returned to direct Delhi Crime Season 3. Along with Shah, Rasika Dugal (as Neeti Singh) and Rajesh Tailang (as Bhupendra Singh) are also returning to the show. Jaya Bhattacharya (as Vimla Baradwaj) and Anuraag Arora (as Jairaj Singh) are also reprising their roles.

Qureshi, Sayani Gupta, Mita Vasisht, Kelly Dorji and Anshumaan Pushkar are the new faces of the thrilling season.

Watch the teaser of Delhi Crime Season 3

On her return to the show, Shefali Shah said, "Returning as Madam Sir always feels deeply personal. Vartika is fighting an enemy that not only crosses borders, but also exists in the shadow of everyday society. Even if it means saving just one life, she keeps fighting."

Huma called her role "powerful yet unsettling." "She’s shaped by trauma and wields immense control. That duality is what drew me to Delhi Crime. The show doesn’t glorify or sensationalise — it confronts hard truths head-on," she added.

Delhi Crime Season 3 is set to premiere on November 13, 2025.

Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh starrer De De Pyaar De 2 trailer out - YouTube
De De Pyaar De 2 Trailer: Ajay Devgn Navigates Love And Complex Family Dynamics; Locks Horns With R Madhavan

BY Garima Das

About Delhi Crime

In 2019, Richie Mehta created, wrote, and directed the gripping crime series Delhi Crime based on the 2012 Delhi gang rape case. The show received immense critical acclaim and appreciation from the audience. Some of the true and most horrific events in the capital city have been told through both seasons. In 2020, Delhi Crime became the first Indian series to receive an Emmy Award for Best Drama Series.

Published At:
