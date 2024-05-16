Cricket

IPL 2024: PBKS Pacer Nathan Ellis Happy To 'Get Reward' With 5-Wicket Victory Over RR

Batting first, RR were restricted to 144 for nine in the stipulated 20 overs and then, PBKS chased down the target of 145 for the loss of five wickets, with seven balls to spare

(AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Punjab Kings' Nathan Ellis unsuccessfully appeals for the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Trent Boult during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in Guwahati, India, Wednesday, May. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Punjab Kings pacer Nathan Ellis was relieved to see his team register a much-needed win, against second-placed Rajasthan Royals, after what has been a very difficult IPL season for them. (Full Coverage)

Already out of playoffs contention, PBKS are currently placed in the ninth place with 10 points after five wins and eight losses in 13 matches, while RR, who have stuttered after an excellent start, maintain their second position despite a run of four defeats in recent times.

"The wicket was a little bit slower than expected, but I still think it was a pretty good wicket. Really happy for the guys to get some reward as it has been a bit of a challenging tournament for us," Ellis said at the post-match press conference here on Wednesday.

"We were playing for pride today and trying to put in the best performance we can. Collectively, it was one of our better performances, adapted to conditions, bowled in partnerships. It was probably a complete performance," Ellis said of the win.

Skipper Sam Curran's unbeaten 63 off 41 balls anchored the PBKS innings, and he received support from Jitesh Sharma, who made 22 off 20 balls, as the duo combined for a 63-run partnership for the fifth wicket to earn the team's fifth win of the season.

RR vs PBKS IPL 2024: Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals lock horns with Sam Curran's Punjab Kings. - X/IPL
Playing his first game in this edition of the IPL, Ellis bowled tidily to finish with miserly figures of 1/24 from his full quota of four overs. He also took the all-important wicket of Sanju Samson.

"Coming to the ground, we didn't know what we wanted to do -- bat or bowl. Later, I think we also decided on batting first. Losing the toss wasn't the desired outcome. But I was happy. We bowled first, which gave us the chance to set the tone for the day," Ellis said.

On how the surface played at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati, Ellis said: "The wicket was a little bit slower than expected, but it was still a pretty good wicket. In the powerplay, was where the game could have been won or lost and we both lost wickets there.

"I think batting-wise, the powerplay was the best time to score and we both probably didn't have the greatest power players. And then from there the ball got a little bit softer and both teams lost wickets."

