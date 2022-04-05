PAK Vs AUS, Live Cricket Score, T20: Aaron Finch Wins Toss, Australia Opt To Bowl In Lahore

Both Pakistan and Australia will look for a happy ending to their historic bilateral series, a first by the Aussies after 24 years. Tuesday's floodlit T20 international match at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium will be a rematch of the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal in UAE where a high-flying Pakistan, which had stunned India by nine wickets for the first time in a World Cup match, were ousted by eventual T20 world champions Australia. But this Pakistan team is on a definite high. They staged a resounding fightback in the ODI series, taking it 2-1 after Australia had won the Test series and white-ball opener. Follow PAK vs AUS live cricket score.



(LIVE SCORECARD | IPL 2022 FULL COVERAGE | RR vs RCB LIVE)

21:06 PM IST: Rizwan Starts With a 6

Mohammad Rizwan starts the game with a six in the first over. After a rather quiet first five balls, Rizwan clears the rope over the cow corner for a maximum. PAK 10-0 (1)

20:51 PM IST: It's Game Time

Top two batters in ICC T20I Rankings -- Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan - will open the batting for Pakistan. Interestingly, Travis Head will bowl the first over.

20:43 PM IST: Stat News

Australia hand T20 debuts to Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green and Ben Dwarshuis. Australia also become the first team in the world to have 100 players who represented the country in the shortest format.

Debutant(s) alert! Marnus Labuschagne, Ben Dwarshuis and Cameron Green will all play their first T20Is #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/M8f5zlZobk — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) April 5, 2022

20:40 PM IST: Playing XIs

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Ben McDermott, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa.

20:30 PM IST: Toss

Aaron Finch wins the toss and Australia will bowl first.

20:13 PM IST: Prep Time For Both Teams

It may be a one-off T20, but both Pakistan and Australia would like to treat the match as a preparation for the T20 World Cup later in the year. This game holds more importance to Australia's IPL-bound players who are likely to catch flights on Wednesday straight to Mumbai for the cash-rich tournament. Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis and Jason Behrendorff are the Australians to catch their flight to India tomorrow.

19:25 PM IST: Babar, Rizwan Factor

Australia will have to find a way to stop Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who has been in excellent form with match-winning and match-saving knocks throughout the PAK vs AUS series. Add to this Mohammad Rizwan, whose international form has won him awards and acclaim. And after a come-from-behind ODI series win, Pakistan have the momentum going into the last match of the series.

19:16 PM IST: Depleted Australia

Australia’s young, new-look squad means that only three of their winning T20 World Cup XI are available to take the field. The most experienced of the lot, skipper Aaron Finch, has another chance to rediscover his best, after having registered scores of 23, 0 and 0 in the ODI series. Finch will be heading off to Mumbai to play for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022.

19:04 PM IST: Flashback

The last T20 clash between the two teams - the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal in Dubai - was an all-time classic, culminating in a thrilling finish. Unbeaten till that point in the competition, Pakistan put up 176/4 after being put in to bat, with Mohammad Rizwan (67 off 52), Fakhar Zaman (55 not out off 32) and Babar Azam (39 off 34) being the chief contributors.

David Warner and Mitchell Marsh got the chase going after Aaron Finch fell for a first-ball duck, before Shadab Khan spun a web to reduce Australia to 96/5 in the 13th over, leaving 81 required off 46. Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade brought it down to 20 off 10 with some quality-ball striking, before the latter was shelled by Hasan Ali at deep midwicket to add to the drama.

Matthew Wade struck three sixes in a row to seal the deal for Australia - a blitz reminiscent of Michael Hussey’s in the 2009 edition semifinal in St. Lucia. Three days later, Australia defeated New Zealand at the same venue to lift their maiden T20 World Cup title.