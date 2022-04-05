IPL 2022, RR Vs RCB, Live Cricket Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore Opt To Bowl Against Rajasthan Royals

RCB Opt To Bowl Royal Challengers Banglalore skipepr Faf du Plessis has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals.

Toss Coming We are less than 10 minutes away from the toss. It's a no brainer that the team winning the toss will prefer bowling first. But which is the team that will be luckier at least at the coin flip? We will discover soon. Stay connected!

Yuzi Vs RCB It will be interesting to see the match-up between RCB batsmen and Yuzvendra Chahal. The wiry leg-spinner was at the heart of the RCB squad from 2014 to 2021. He won several matches for Virat Kohli and was the leading wicket-taker for the Bangalore team. Chahal, who has taken a record 23 wickets in 17 matches since IPL 2021, has formed a dream spin pair with Ravichandran Ashwin and will pose a big threat to the RCB batting.

Kohli, Du Plessis Key With Glenn Maxwell not available before April 9, there will be pressure on Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli to shoulder the batting responsibilities for RCB. Against Punjab Kings, du Plessis (88), Kohli (41 not out) and Dinesh Karthik (32 not out) helped post a 200-plus score. A similar effort on Tuesday will keep RCB in contention for two full points.