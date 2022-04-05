IPL 2022, RR Vs RCB, Live Cricket Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore Opt To Bowl Against Rajasthan Royals

Table toppers Rajasthan Royals have shown some early momentum in IPL 2022. Can Royal Challengers Bangalore spoil their winning run? Follow here RR vs RCB live score.
If there is any team in IPL 2022 which has got off to a dream start, it is Rajasthan Royals. Sanju Samson's team is in the pink of health as their batting and bowling have clicked in both their opening games and the team's wonderful balance is showing. Royal Challengers Bangalore, with a win and a loss, are yet to find their rhythm. A lot depends on how skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli pace their innings and IPL 2021 bowling star Harshal Patel gets the big breakthroughs. All set for an entertaining contest at Wankhede Stadium Tuesday evening. Get here live cricket scores of RR vs RCB. (LIVE SCORECARD | IPL POINTS TABLE | IPL SCHEDULE)
Royal Challengers Banglalore skipepr Faf du Plessis has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals.
We are less than 10 minutes away from the toss. It's a no brainer that the team winning the toss will prefer bowling first. But which is the team that will be luckier at least at the coin flip? We will discover soon. Stay connected!
It will be interesting to see the match-up between RCB batsmen and Yuzvendra Chahal. The wiry leg-spinner was at the heart of the RCB squad from 2014 to 2021. He won several matches for Virat Kohli and was the leading wicket-taker for the Bangalore team. Chahal, who has taken a record 23 wickets in 17 matches since IPL 2021, has formed a dream spin pair with Ravichandran Ashwin and will pose a big threat to the RCB batting.
With Glenn Maxwell not available before April 9, there will be pressure on Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli to shoulder the batting responsibilities for RCB. Against Punjab Kings, du Plessis (88), Kohli (41 not out) and Dinesh Karthik (32 not out) helped post a 200-plus score. A similar effort on Tuesday will keep RCB in contention for two full points.
Hello everyone and welcome to this space. A blockbuster clash awaits us today as Rajsthan Royals face Royal Challengers Banglaore challenge to continue their winning run in the tournament.
