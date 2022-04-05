Tuesday, Apr 05, 2022
IPL 2022, RR Vs RCB, Live Cricket Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore Opt To Bowl Against Rajasthan Royals

Table toppers Rajasthan Royals have shown some early momentum in IPL 2022. Can Royal Challengers Bangalore spoil their winning run? Follow here RR vs RCB live score.

Rajasthan Royals have been on a roll in IPL 2022. Follow live cricket scores of RR vs RCB. (BCCI)

Updated: 05 Apr 2022 7:02 pm

If there is any team in IPL 2022 which has got off to a dream start, it is Rajasthan Royals. Sanju Samson's team is in the pink of health as their batting and bowling have clicked in both their opening games and the team's wonderful balance is showing. Royal Challengers Bangalore, with a win and a loss, are yet to find their rhythm. A lot depends on how skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli pace their innings and IPL 2021 bowling star Harshal Patel gets the big breakthroughs. All set for an entertaining contest at Wankhede Stadium Tuesday evening. Get here live cricket scores of RR vs RCB. (LIVE SCORECARD | IPL POINTS TABLE | IPL SCHEDULE)

  • 05 Apr 2022 / 7:02 PM

    RCB Opt To Bowl

    Royal Challengers Banglalore skipepr Faf du Plessis has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals. 

  • 05 Apr 2022 / 6:52 PM

    Toss Coming

    We are less than 10 minutes away from the toss. It's a no brainer that the team winning the toss will prefer bowling first. But which is the team that will be luckier at least at the coin flip? We will discover soon. Stay connected!

  • 05 Apr 2022 / 6:39 PM

    Yuzi Vs RCB

    It will be interesting to see the match-up between RCB batsmen and Yuzvendra Chahal. The wiry leg-spinner was at the heart of the RCB squad from 2014 to 2021. He won several matches for Virat Kohli and was the leading wicket-taker for the Bangalore team. Chahal, who has taken a record 23 wickets in 17 matches since IPL 2021, has formed a dream spin pair with Ravichandran Ashwin and will pose a big threat to the RCB batting.

  • 05 Apr 2022 / 6:17 PM

    Kohli, Du Plessis Key

    With Glenn Maxwell not available before April 9, there will be pressure on Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli to shoulder the batting responsibilities for RCB. Against Punjab Kings, du Plessis (88), Kohli (41 not out) and Dinesh Karthik (32 not out) helped post a 200-plus score. A similar effort on Tuesday will keep RCB in contention for two full points.

  • 05 Apr 2022 / 6:02 PM

    Welcome Guys!

    Hello everyone and welcome to this space. A blockbuster clash awaits us today as Rajsthan Royals face Royal Challengers Banglaore challenge to continue their winning run in the tournament. 

Tags

Sports Cricket IPL 2022 Indian Premier League Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore RR Vs RCB Wankhede Stadium Virat Kohli Wanindu Hasaranga
