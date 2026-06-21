Bangladesh Vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Aussies Crush Bangla Tigers To Secure Series Whitewash

Australia crushed Bangladesh by 7 wickets and 54 balls to spare to clean sweep the three-match T20I series at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, on Sunday, June 21. Bangladesh's decision to win the toss and bat first backfired as Aussie bowlers rattled them with early wickets. The Bangla Tigers could not recover from the early onslaught by the visitors and were restricted to a paltry 109/8 in 20 overs. Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa and Nathan Ellis picked up two wickets each to derail Bangla Tigers' innings. Skipper Towhid Hridoy was the only batter who valiantly faced the Aussies and slammed an unbeaten 61 to take his team to a score. In reply, Mitchell Marsh broke the back of the target with a blasting 60-run knock off just 28 balls. He never let the Bangladesh bowlers settle and made light work of the chase with his blistering knock.

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Australia won by 7 wickets
Australia's players pose with the trophy after winning the T20 cricket series against Bangladesh, in Chattogram, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Australia won by 7 wickets with 54 balls remaining
Bangladesh's players congratulate Australia's Tim David, center, and Matt Renshaw, left, after Australia won the third T20 international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Chattogram, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Australia won by 7 wickets
Australia's Tim David, right, and Matt Renshaw celebrate after Australia won the third T20 international cricket match against Bangladesh, in Chattogram, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Australia won by 7 wickets
Bangladesh's Shoriful Islam congratulates Australia's Tim David after Australia won the third T20 international cricket match against Bangladesh, in Chattogram, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Australia won by 7 wickets
Bangladesh's Rishad Hossain congratulates Australia's Matt Renshaw after Australia won the third T20 international cricket match against Bangladesh, in Chattogram, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Bangladesh Vs Australia 3rd T20I
Australia's Matt Renshaw, right, and Cooper Connolly run between the wickets to score during the third T20 international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Chattogram, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Matt Renshaw Australia vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I
Australia's Matt Renshaw plays a shot during the third T20 international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Chattogram, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Cooper Connolly Australia vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I
Australia's Cooper Connolly plays a shot during the third T20 international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Chattogram, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Mitchell Marsh BAN Vs AUS 3rd T20I
Australia's captain Mitchell Marsh plays a shot during the third T20 international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Chattogram, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Josh Inglis AUS vs BAN 3rd T20I
Australia's Josh Inglis plays a shot during the third T20 international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Chattogram, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Australia vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I
Australia's captain Mitchell Marsh, right, and Josh Inglis run between the wickets to score during the third T20 international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Chattogram, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Towhid Hridoy Bangladesh Vs Australia 3rd T20I
Bangladesh's captain Towhid Hridoy plays a shot during the third T20 international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Chattogram, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Bangladeshs captain Towhid Hridoy celebrates his fifty runs
Bangladesh's captain Towhid Hridoy celebrates his fifty runs during the third T20 international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Chattogram, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Shoriful Islam Australia vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I
Bangladesh's Shoriful Islam plays a shot during the third T20 international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Chattogram, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Australia vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I
Bangladesh's captain Towhid Hridoy, right, and Shoriful Islam run between the wickets to score during the third T20 international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Chattogram, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Bangladesh Vs Australia 3rd T20I
Australia's Spencer Johnson, left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Bangladesh's Shamim Hossain Paatwary, right, during the third T20 international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Chattogram, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Shamim Hossain Paatwary BAN Vs AUS 3rd T20I
Bangladesh's Shamim Hossain Paatwary plays a shot during the third T20 international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Chattogram, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Nurul Hasan Sohan Bangladesh Vs Australia 3rd T20I
Bangladesh's Nurul Hasan Sohan plays a shot during the third T20 international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Chattogram, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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