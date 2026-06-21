Bangladesh Vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Aussies Crush Bangla Tigers To Secure Series Whitewash
Australia crushed Bangladesh by 7 wickets and 54 balls to spare to clean sweep the three-match T20I series at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, on Sunday, June 21. Bangladesh's decision to win the toss and bat first backfired as Aussie bowlers rattled them with early wickets. The Bangla Tigers could not recover from the early onslaught by the visitors and were restricted to a paltry 109/8 in 20 overs. Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa and Nathan Ellis picked up two wickets each to derail Bangla Tigers' innings. Skipper Towhid Hridoy was the only batter who valiantly faced the Aussies and slammed an unbeaten 61 to take his team to a score. In reply, Mitchell Marsh broke the back of the target with a blasting 60-run knock off just 28 balls. He never let the Bangladesh bowlers settle and made light work of the chase with his blistering knock.
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