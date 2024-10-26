When I Am In Love With My Oppressors

A parentified child can never see the abuse that is happening against her and often perceive the abuse as love. The same happened to me as I perceived my mother’s unrealistic demands and physical abuse as her love and I surrendered completely to become a ‘good child’. As my father was completely absent emotionally, I had to rely completely on my mother for emotional support, even if it came at an opportunity cost. There was no option other than surrendering to my oppressor, my mother. One of the earliest memories of such scary emotional and physical abuse I have is getting beaten for not doing well in my first class-test when I was merely three-years old, my first experience as a student, barely knowing the rules of an exam. Rather than nurturing the playfulness and inquisitiveness of the child, I used to get frequent scolding and beating over my performance. I used to get severely scolded for spending time with my cousins during evening, a time that should only be dedicated to study. Coming home late, even if accidentally, used to be nightmare for me. My parental chaos and my mother’s cruel way to discipline her child led to my core beliefs like ‘home is extremely unsafe unless I surrender’ and ‘love has to be earned by sacrifice’. Conditional love and demand for submission changed my lens to perceive love, and overall self forever.