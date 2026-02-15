Israel Prepares To Deploy Tear Gas Drones In Occupied West Bank Ahead Of Ramadan: Report

Israel is preparing to deploy drones equipped with tear gas in parts of the occupied West Bank ahead of Ramadan to strengthen crowd-control capabilities.
Israeli security forces are preparing to deploy drones equipped with tear gas dispersal systems across parts of the occupied West Bank ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, according to security officials and local reports.
The move comes amid heightened tensions in the territory, where confrontations between Israeli forces and Palestinian residents have intensified in recent months. As per a TRT report, officials say the deployment is intended to bolster crowd-control capabilities and reduce direct friction between troops and civilians during anticipated gatherings and protests.
Ramadan, which draws large crowds to mosques and public spaces—particularly in Jerusalem and major West Bank cities—has historically been a period of increased security sensitivity. Israeli authorities have stated that the introduction of tear gas drones will allow forces to respond more quickly to unrest while minimizing risks to personnel on the ground.
The Israeli military has previously used drones for surveillance and, in some cases, to disperse tear gas during clashes. Expanding their deployment ahead of Ramadan reflects what officials describe as lessons learned from past periods of unrest.
Security forces have not detailed the specific locations where the drones will be used but indicated they would be deployed “as necessary” based on assessments on the ground.
The situation remains fluid, with community leaders in the West Bank urging restraint from all sides as Ramadan approaches.