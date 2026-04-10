Telangana declared free of Maoist armed formations after 42 cadres surrender: DGP

In a major development, Telangana Police chief B. Shivadhar Reddy announced that the state is now free of armed Maoist presence after 42 cadres of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) surrendered, including key members of its Telangana State Committee (TSC) and armed wing, the PLGA.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Published at:
Representative image
Representative image: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy looks at a weapon after as many as 130 Maoists surrendered before him, in Hyderabad. | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • With the surrender of 42 Maoists, including PLGA commander Sodi Malla, the Telangana State Committee has been completely dismantled.

  • The surrendered cadres handed over significant arms and ammunition, marking the effective end of organized Maoist armed activity in Telangana.

  • Authorities credit sustained security operations and rehabilitation policies, with 761 Maoists surrendering between 2024–2026 and only five Telangana-origin cadres remaining outside the state.

With 42 Maoists surrendering, 11 of them from the TSC, the state is completely free of CPI (Maoist) armed formations, DGP B Shivadhar Reddy said on Friday.

Sodi Malla, alias Keshal, commander of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Battalion, was among the 42 ultras who joined the mainstream and laid down their arms before the Telangana DGP.

After the surrender of all leaders of the Telangana State Committee of the CPI (Maoist), the remaining TSC cadre has been neutralised, and the TSC no longer exists, he said.

The 42 Maoists surrendered along with 36 firearms, including five AK-47 rifles, four SLR rifles, two country-made grenades, 1,007 live rounds of ammunition of various calibres, and 800 grams of gold, the DGP said.

Addressing a press conference, Reddy said, “With today’s surrenders, the entire Telangana State Committee has been effectively neutralised, eliminating its organisational presence in Telangana. Telangana is completely free of armed components and Naxalism.”

He said that the surrender of the remaining underground cadres of the PLGA Battalion, one of the CPI (Maoist)’s most critical armed wings, along with their sophisticated weapons, amounts to the complete dismantling of the PLGA.

Related Content
Rep image | - File photo
Telangana: 42 Maoists Surrender, Including PLGA Commander Sodi Malla
10 Naxalites Surrender as MP Declares Two Districts Naxal-Free - A. Suresh Kumar/PTI
10,000 Maoists Surrender In Decade As Centre Targets End Of Naxalism
This position faced opposition from other senior cadres, including Devji, who seemed to support ongoing armed struggle. - X; Representative image
Top Maoist Leader Devji Surrenders To Telangana Police Ahead Of 2026 Deadline
Pratikur Rahaman - Facebook
Was Cornered Within CPI(M) For Speaking Out Over Ideology, Principles: Pratikur Rahaman
Related Content

When asked whether police are taking the help of surrendered Maoists to detect IEDs planted by ultras in different areas, the DGP replied in the affirmative.

“Definitely. What is wrong with it? The IEDs and pressure bombs pose a threat to civilians, farmers, cattle rearers, and those travelling in affected areas. We will remove them by taking their help,” he said.

Reddy said the AK-47s and other weapons handed over by the surrendered Maoists originally belonged to the police or CRPF and are meant to be used only by personnel in uniform.

He said the large number of Maoists who surrendered are now better off than in their underground life. The surrendered cadres are receiving financial support from the government and can meet relatives, friends, and interact with the media, he added.

A total of 761 Maoists have surrendered to Telangana Police between 2024 and 2026, along with 302 firearms.

Telangana Police have demonstrated exceptional commitment and effectiveness in 2026, achieving significant success in countering Left Wing Extremism, he said. During 2026 (till date), a total of 205 underground CPI (Maoist) cadres have surrendered in Telangana, reflecting growing trust in the government’s rehabilitation policy and sustained pressure from security forces.

Observing a sharp decline in Maoist cadres native to Telangana, Reddy said their strength had fallen to five in 2026 from 125 in 2023.

Only five active underground cadres from Telangana remain in various formations across the country, all operating outside the state, including in Chhattisgarh. Two of them are Central Committee members of the CPI (Maoist).

Regarding claims by some Maoist leaders that they were arrested rather than surrendered, Reddy said it would not be appropriate for those who spent decades in the CPI (Maoist) to make such claims.

“Those arrested should be in jail, but surrendered Maoists are moving freely, which is self-explanatory,” he said.

Former CPI (Maoist) General Secretary Muppala Laxman Rao alias Ganapati is alive but “not in the forests,” the DGP further said.

On the demand by surrendered Maoists that the Centre lift the ban on the CPI (Maoist) so they can work with people, he asked how the organisation could be involved if former members sought to work with people. They can carry out their activities within the legal framework, he said.

On NIA issuing notices to some persons in Telangana, he said the notices are part of the central agency’s investigation and that the Telangana police is not concerned with it.

Asked about continued surrenders despite Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement that the country would see the last of Maoists by March 31, Reddy said some remnants would remain even though the major part of the anti-Maoist operation is complete.

On behalf of the Telangana government and the CM, the DGP again appealed to the remaining five active cadres from Telangana — Muppala Laxman Rao alias Ganapathi, Pasanuri Narahari alias Santhosh, Jade Ratna Bai alias Sujatha, Vartha Shekhar alias Mangthu, and Rangaboina Bhagya alias Rupi — to lay down arms and join the mainstream, and avail themselves of the government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy.

A total reward amount of Rs 1.93 crore was disbursed to the 42 surrendered cadres.

The health of all cadres who surrendered in Telangana, irrespective of their native place, is being taken care of, he said.

The DGP said that, as assured by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, health cards for all cadres who surrendered between 2024 and 2026 are in process and will be issued shortly.

All additional benefits under the rehabilitation policy are being extended promptly, enabling them to rebuild their lives with dignity and security, Reddy added.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RR Vs RCB Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Elect To Bowl - Check Playing XIs From Guwahati

  2. Wanindu Hasaranga Replacement: LSG Sign All-Rounder George Linde As Injured Sri Lankan Ruled Out Of IPL 2026

  3. KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Watch Mukul Choudhary's 'Incredible' Chopper Six Over Covers - Here's How He Helped Lucknow Win

  4. IPL 2026: DDCA Director Anand Verma Alleges Ticket Fraud At Arun Jaitley Stadium - Report

  5. IPL Dispatch: LSG Find New Hero In Mukul; Rathi's Controversial Catch Puts Third Umpire Under Scanner

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aishi Das: A New Zealand Teen Carrying Forward Her Father's Tennis Dream From Punjab

  2. Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Daniil Medvedev Destroys Racket After Double Bagel Loss To Matteo Berrettini – Watch

  3. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Vishal Uppal Urges ‘More Heart’ After India’s 1-2 Defeat To Thailand

  4. India Vs Thailand, Billie Jean King Cup: Unforced Errors Haunt Vaishnavi; Rain Halts Sahaja's Match

  5. India At Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Asia-Oceania Group I Preview, Teams, Format - All You Need To Know

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Ayush Shetty Vs Jordan Christie, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Indian Shuttler Slays World No. 4 To Enter Semis

  4. Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Ayush Shetty Reaches Quarters; Sindhu And Prannoy Knocked Out

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Championship 2026: Watch Indian Players In Action Today

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Assembly Elections 2026: Voting Ends In Assam At 84.42% Turnout, Kerala Sees 77.4% Turnout Till 5 PM

  2. Air India Flight From Mumbai To Bengaluru Returns After Engine Stall, Crew Declares ‘PAN PAN’

  3. Kashmir Celebrates US-Iran Ceasefire

  4. Dance Of Democracy: Streets Abuzz As People Cast Their Votes In Kerala, Assam And Puducherry

  5. Day In Pics: April 09, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Meets Marco Rubio; US Diplomat To Visit India Next Month

  2. US-Israel-Iran War News Updates: Iran Closes Strait Of Hormuz After Israeli Attacks On Lebanon

  3. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  4. The Gulf Widens: West Asia Faces No-Win Scenario as War On Iran Raises Fears of Instability

  5. US–Israel–Iran War: Iran Tightens Control Over Strait OF Hormuz; Trump Claims Iran 'Begging' For A Deal

Latest Stories

  1. US Israel Iran War: Starmer, Trump Discuss ‘Practical Plan’ To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz

  2. Melania Trump Rejects Epstein Link, Calls Allegations ‘Baseless Smears’

  3. Putin Announces Ceasefire For Orthodox Easter, Zelenskyy Agrees

  4. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 22: Ranveer Singh's Film Remains Steady, Crosses Rs 1665 Crore Mark Worldwide

  5. Vijay's Jana Nayagan Leaked Online Before Tamil Nadu Polls; Fans and Industry React Angrily

  6. Assembly Elections 2026: Voting Ends In Assam At 84.42% Turnout, Kerala Sees 77.4% Turnout Till 5 PM

  7. IMF Warns Iran War Will Have Lasting Economic Scars, Even With A Potential Ceasefire

  8. Slogans for Nishant Kumar in Nitish Kumar’s Presence Trigger Fresh CM Debate in Bihar