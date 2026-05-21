Cong Workers Protest Over NEET Irregularities In Jaipur; Police Use Water Cannons To Stop March

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PTI
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Hundreds of Congress workers on Thursday marched towards the BJP state headquarters here to protest against the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam, with police stopping them at barricades and using water cannons to disperse them.

Congress workers protest Jaipur
Congress workers protest against irregularities in NEET-UG exams in Jaipur on Thursday, May 21, 2026. Photo: INC India
Summary of this article

  • Former minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas sat on a dharna in front of the Police Commissionerate near Shaheed Smarak during the protest.

  • Addressing party workers before the march, Dotasra alleged that repeated irregularities in the NEET examination had eroded public trust in the National Testing Agency (NTA).

  • Police used water cannons near Shaheed Smarak after several Congress workers climbed barricades and attempted to cross over towards the BJP headquarters.

Former minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas sat on a dharna in front of the Police Commissionerate near Shaheed Smarak during the protest. Women Congress workers were seen participating in the protest in large numbers besides some youths dressed as medical students.

Addressing party workers before the march, Dotasra alleged that repeated irregularities in the NEET examination had eroded public trust in the National Testing Agency (NTA). "The NTA should be dissolved and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should resign," he said.Some Congress workers suffered minor injuries during the protest and were taken to the SMS hospital, a party spokesperson said.

Carrying posters and placards, the protesters led by Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee chief Govind Singh Dotasra demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Police used water cannons near Shaheed Smarak after several Congress workers climbed barricades and attempted to cross over towards the BJP headquarters. During the water cannon action, party workers lifted Dotasra on their shoulders.

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Congress workers jostled with police personnel as they tried to prevent them from moving ahead.

Representational Image - Photo via Ravi Choudhary (PTI)
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By Outlook News Desk

Former minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas sat on a dharna in front of the Police Commissionerate near Shaheed Smarak during the protest.

Women Congress workers were seen participating in the protest in large numbers besides some youths dressed as medical students.

Addressing party workers before the march, Dotasra alleged that repeated irregularities in the NEET examination had eroded public trust in the National Testing Agency (NTA).

"The NTA should be dissolved and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should resign," he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi - File Photo; Representative image
Rahul Gandhi Demands Sacking Of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Over NEET Paper Leak

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Dotasra said the central government could not escape responsibility in the matter and demanded strict action against those involved in the alleged paper leak.

He also demanded that the investigation into the case, currently being conducted by the CBI, should take place under court supervision.

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