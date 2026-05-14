Fit Certificate Now Mandatory For Animal Slaughter In West Bengal Under New Rules

West Bengal government has made fit certificates mandatory before animal slaughter and prohibited open public slaughter under updated guidelines issued in line with the 1950 Act and Calcutta High Court orders. Violations may attract jail and fines.

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West Bengal animal slaughter rules 2026, fit certificate requirement slaughter India
Under the notification, no person can slaughter “bulls, bullocks, cows, calves, male and female buffaloes, buffalo calves and castrated bulls” without first obtaining a certificate declaring the animal fit for slaughter. Photo: File photo; Representative image
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • West Bengal now requires a fit certificate before slaughtering specified animals.

  • Slaughter is restricted to approved slaughterhouses and banned in open public spaces.

  • Violations can attract jail term up to six months and monetary fines.

West Bengal has introduced fresh guidelines requiring official certification before the slaughter of specified animals, while also banning slaughter in open public places, according to PTI.

The state government said the directions were issued in accordance with the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act, 1950, and in view of a series of orders passed by the Calcutta High Court in 2018 and 2022, PTI reported.

Under the notification, no person can slaughter “bulls, bullocks, cows, calves, male and female buffaloes, buffalo calves and castrated bulls” without first obtaining a certificate declaring the animal fit for slaughter.

The certificate is to be issued jointly by the chairman of the municipality concerned or the sabhapati of the panchayat samiti along with a government veterinary surgeon. Authorities will determine the age and physical condition of the animal before granting approval.

Only animals above 14 years of age, or those permanently incapacitated because of injury, deformity, old age or incurable disease, would qualify for slaughter under the guidelines, according to PTI.

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The notification further stated, “An animal in respect of which a certificate has been issued shall be slaughtered only in a municipal slaughterhouse or any other slaughterhouse identified by the local administration.”

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The government also made clear that slaughter in open public places would be “strictly prohibited”.

If permission for slaughter is denied, the affected party may appeal before the state government within 15 days from the communication of the refusal, PTI reported.

The notification warned that violations of the Act could attract imprisonment for up to six months, a fine of Rs 1,000, or both. It added that all such offences would be treated as cognisable offences.

A senior Kolkata Police officer said the purpose of the directive was to ensure compliance with existing law.

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“The intent of the directive is to ensure strict compliance with the law and prevent unauthorised or inhumane practices. Any violation brought to notice will be dealt with in accordance with legal provisions,” the officer told PTI.

(with inputs from PTI)

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