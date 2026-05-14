Fit Certificate Now Mandatory For Animal Slaughter In West Bengal Under New Rules

Under the notification, no person can slaughter “bulls, bullocks, cows, calves, male and female buffaloes, buffalo calves and castrated bulls” without first obtaining a certificate declaring the animal fit for slaughter. Photo: File photo; Representative image

Under the notification, no person can slaughter “bulls, bullocks, cows, calves, male and female buffaloes, buffalo calves and castrated bulls” without first obtaining a certificate declaring the animal fit for slaughter. Photo: File photo; Representative image