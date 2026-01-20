Shah Rukh Khan Sparks Global Buzz At Joy Awards With Millie Bobby Brown, Lee Jung-jae

Shah Rukh Khan stuns at Joy Awards Saudi Arabia with global stars.
Shah Rukh Khan's latest news continues to dominate global pop culture conversations, and this time, the moment arrived from the Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia. The Bollywood icon walked the lavender carpet at the Global Entertainment Awards 2026, instantly drawing attention with his salt-and-pepper look and effortless presence. What followed was an image that fans did not see coming.
A crossover no one expected at Joy Awards, Saudi Arabia
A group photograph shared by Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, brought together international celebrities at the Joy Awards. Front and centre was Shah Rukh Khan, flanked by Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae. The image spread rapidly, turning into an SRK viral photo Joy Awards moment within hours.
Fans flooded social media with disbelief and excitement. Many called it a surreal crossover, while others described the frame as pure legendary energy. Seeing Shah Rukh Khan alongside two of the biggest global streaming stars underlined the truly international scale of the event.
Lee Jung-jae and Shah Rukh Khan share mutual admiration
The buzz grew further after Lee Jung-jae shared a selfie with Shah Rukh Khan from the Joy Forum in Riyadh. Calling SRK a respected icon, the Squid Game star’s post added warmth to an already viral exchange, reinforcing the sense of global stars at Joy Awards 2026 genuinely connecting.
What’s next for Shah Rukh Khan
Beyond international appearances, Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film plans remain a major talking point. He is currently filming the action entertainer King, directed by Siddharth Anand, with an ensemble cast that has already generated massive curiosity. Details remain under wraps, keeping fans guessing about what lies ahead.