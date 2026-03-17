Salim Khan To Be Discharged Today After A Month? Here's What We Know

Summary of this article
A month after being hospitalised, Salim Khan will be discharged today.
According to doctors, he had suffered a ‘minor brain haemorrhage’.
The veteran screenwriter underwent a Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA procedure) and was under close observation.
Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, 90, was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on February 17, after suffering a 'minor brain haemorrhage.' Now, after a month, he will be discharged from the hospital today, hospital sources informed Hindustan Times.
Salim Khan to be discharged from the hospital
Salim Khan was brought to the hospital on February 17 and was admitted under senior consultant Dr Jaleel Parkar. Hospital sources said that he had age-related complications and had undergone a procedure called Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) by neurosurgeon Nitin Dange.
The procedure is done to identify cerebrovascular diseases such as brain aneurysms, arteriovenous malformations (AVMs), fistulas (AVFs), and acute blood vessel blockages (strokes).
Salim Khan suffered a brain haemorrhage
Dr Jalil Parkar had earlier informed that Salim Khan had suffered a "minimal brain haemorrhage."
At that time, he said, “A small procedure was done this morning, and it was accomplished. He is fine and stable, but is still on a ventilator. By tomorrow, hopefully, we will take him off the ventilator. All in all, he’s doing quite well. Keeping his age in mind, the recovery time is longer.”
The Khan family was reportedly displeased over the doctor's statement on Salim Khan's health.
Recently, Arbaaz Khan, during an Iftar gathering in Mumbai, was asked about his father’s health.
“He is better now, he’s improving now. Dad is better,” Arbaaz told the paps.
When asked about Salim Khan's discharge from the hospital, he added, “Soon. Inshallah.”
Earlier, Aamir Khan, Javed Akhtar and Daisy Shah also shared updates on Salim Khan's health, saying he is "improving."
Several celebs, including Shah Rukh Khan, had earlier visited the hospital to be with the family.