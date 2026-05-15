Emilia Clarke Recalls Surviving Two Brain Haemorrhages During Game Of Thrones: 'Convinced That I Had Cheated Death'

Following the surgery, it was the hardest part for Emilia. She said, “I was just convinced that I had cheated death and I was meant to die. That’s all I could think about. It was the opposite of ‘I survived. I feel great’. It was like I’m not meant to be here, this is going to come and get me. It just cuts you off from being able to engage with the outside world, because you’re walking around knowing that your body has failed you, your brain has failed you. Your perception of yourself has failed you and no one else can see it.”