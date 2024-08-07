'Star Wars' fame actress Daisy Ridley recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with Graves' disease in September 2023. She spoke about it at length in an interview with Women's Health. Daisy said she learned about her condition when she started feeling symptoms of increased heart rate, rapid weight loss, exhaustion and trembling hands after shooting her psychological thriller 'Magpie'.
Ridley said, "I thought, 'Well, I've just played a really stressful role,' presumably that's why I feel poorly'.'' She also told about her condition to the endocrinologist, and they mentioned the feeling of Graves' is often described as "tired but weird." Ridley realized how irritable she had become going through the early stages of the disease.
The 32-year-old actor said, "It was funny, I was like, 'Oh, I just thought I was annoyed at the world,'"and added, "But turns out everything is functioning so quickly, you can't chill out."
After her Graves' disease diagnosis, Daisy has been taking care of her health and has given up on gluten from her diet. However, she admitted of not "super strict about it''. Ridley, who has also been vegan for a year, said that cutting down on gluten makes her feel better.
While talking about her wellness routine, the actress said she has included infrared saunas, cryotherapy and acupuncture. Daisy also carries around a piece of rose quartz with her, which helps her to deal with her emotional turmoil, deepen inner peace and promote self-love. "I do a fair amount of the holistic stuff, but I also understand that it is a privilege to be able to do those things," she added.
What is Graves' Disease?
Graves' disease is an autoimmune disorder that affects the thyroid gland due to the overproduction of hormones. The symptoms of this disease include shakiness, sensitivity to heat, weight loss, and skin irritation.
For the unversed, Ridley has earlier shared her struggle with endometriosis and polycystic ovaries.