Hollywood

Daisy Ridley Recalls Challenging Shoot For 'Young Woman And The Sea': It Was Scary

Actor Daisy Ridley, who is leading the upcoming romantic drama "Young Woman and the Sea", says she had to go through intense training for her role.

Instagram
Daisy Ridley In 'Young Woman and the Sea'
info_icon

Actor Daisy Ridley, who is leading the upcoming romantic drama "Young Woman and the Sea", says she had to go through intense training for her role.

Ridley, 32, is set to portray Gertrude Ederle in the film which is based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Glenn Stout. It narrates the true story of Trudy Ederle, who was an American swimmer and the first woman to swim across the English Channel, an arm of the Atlantic Ocean that separates Southern England from northern France.

The actor admitted training before the shoot and during it.

"I was really alone in the Black Sea, and I was really trying to keep pace with the camera", Ridley told Deadline.

"And then I was trying to keep pace with the boat and the camera boat. I trained for three months and then we were training during filming."

She called the experience "overwhelming" and "scary" at the same time.

"And then we did the big swim at the end. So it was nine days in the Black Sea. It was overwhelming. It was cold. Each time, it was scary".

Directed by Joachim Ronning and produced by Walt Disney Pictures and Jerry Bruckheimer Films, the film is set to release on May 31.

