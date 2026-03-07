Javed Akhtar Shares Update On Salim Khan's Health: 'He is Fine Now And Recovering'

Javed Akhtar, sharing an update in Salim Khan's health, said that he is recovering and talking.

Updated on:
Salim-Javed
Javed Akhtar shares update on Salim Khan's health Photo: Avinash Gowariker/Prime Video
  • Javed Akhtar has shared a major update on Salim Khan's health.

  • He said that Salim Khan's health is improving and he is sitting and talking.

  • The veteran screenwriter was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on February 17, after suffering a minor brain haemorrhage.

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, 90, was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on February 17, after suffering a minor brain haemorrhage and was put on ventilator support. Javed Akhtar, Salim Khan's close friend and former screenwriting partner, shared an update about his health, saying that he is fine now and has improved.

What did Javed Akhtar say about Salim Khan health?

Doctors had earlier confirmed that Salim Khan's condition was stable and that he was under close observation in the intensive care unit (ICU). 

Javed Akhtar, at a book launch in Delhi on Thursday, said there is an improvement in Salim Khan's health. “Salim is fine now. He’s okay and recovering. He’s sitting on a chair and talking,” he said according to a report in Indian Express.

Salim Khan Health Update - Instagram
Salim Khan Health Update: Veteran Writer Suffers Minor Brain Haemorrhage

Recently, actor Aamir Khan had also shared an update on the screenwriter's health. “I went to meet Salim sahab, and we are all praying that he recovers soon,” he said adding he could not meet him personally since he was in the ICU but sat with the family.”

“Alvira ji told me that his health is improving every day. We are all praying that he returns home soon and that his health is fully restored,” the actor added.

Why was Salim Khan hospitalised?

Dr. Jalil Parkar shared a medical bulletin on February 18, where it was sated that Salim Khan was brought to the emergency department of Lilavati Hospital on February 17, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. by his family doctor, Dr. Sandeep Chopra.

After initial assessment and treatment, he was shifted to the ICU.

On February 18, a procedure called DSA was performed by Dr. Nitin Dange.

Aamir Khan on Salim Khan's health - Instagram
Aamir Khan Shares Update On Salim Khan's Health, Says Veteran Screenwriter's Health Is Improving

Coming back to Salim-Javed pair, they were the most sought-after writers in the industry in the 1970s. They wrote some of the blockbusters like Zanjeer, Deewaar, Sholay, Trishul, and Don, among others. In June 1982, they parted ways after 12 years of their partnership.

Prime Video, in 2024, released the documentary Angry Young Men, a three-part docuseries on Salim-Javed.

