Javed Akhtar Shares Update On Salim Khan's Health: 'He is Fine Now And Recovering'

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, 90, was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on February 17, after suffering a minor brain haemorrhage and was put on ventilator support. Javed Akhtar, Salim Khan's close friend and former screenwriting partner, shared an update about his health, saying that he is fine now and has improved.
What did Javed Akhtar say about Salim Khan health?
Doctors had earlier confirmed that Salim Khan's condition was stable and that he was under close observation in the intensive care unit (ICU).
Javed Akhtar, at a book launch in Delhi on Thursday, said there is an improvement in Salim Khan's health. “Salim is fine now. He’s okay and recovering. He’s sitting on a chair and talking,” he said according to a report in Indian Express.
Recently, actor Aamir Khan had also shared an update on the screenwriter's health. “I went to meet Salim sahab, and we are all praying that he recovers soon,” he said adding he could not meet him personally since he was in the ICU but sat with the family.”
“Alvira ji told me that his health is improving every day. We are all praying that he returns home soon and that his health is fully restored,” the actor added.
Why was Salim Khan hospitalised?
Dr. Jalil Parkar shared a medical bulletin on February 18, where it was sated that Salim Khan was brought to the emergency department of Lilavati Hospital on February 17, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. by his family doctor, Dr. Sandeep Chopra.
After initial assessment and treatment, he was shifted to the ICU.
On February 18, a procedure called DSA was performed by Dr. Nitin Dange.
Coming back to Salim-Javed pair, they were the most sought-after writers in the industry in the 1970s. They wrote some of the blockbusters like Zanjeer, Deewaar, Sholay, Trishul, and Don, among others. In June 1982, they parted ways after 12 years of their partnership.
Prime Video, in 2024, released the documentary Angry Young Men, a three-part docuseries on Salim-Javed.