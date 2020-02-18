Salim Khan Health Update: Veteran Writer Suffers Minor Brain Haemorrhage

Salim Khan health update confirms the veteran writer suffered a minor brain haemorrhage and is stable after a procedure at Lilavati Hospital.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Salim Khan
Salim Khan Health Update Photo: Instagram
Salim Khan health update: Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan has suffered a minor brain haemorrhage and is currently under medical supervision at Lilavati Hospital. Doctors confirmed that the 90-year-old was admitted on Tuesday morning after a sudden spike in blood pressure led to complications.

According to the medical team, a procedure was carried out to stabilise his condition. While surgery was initially being considered, doctors have decided to keep it on hold for now as he remains stable and under close observation. He has been placed on ventilatory support as a precaution.

Doctors share Salim Khan's health update

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, hospital authorities said that his condition is stable and improving. They added that if progress continues, he may be taken off the ventilator soon. His personal physician had advised immediate hospitalisation after noticing a sharp rise in blood pressure.

Marathi Actress Praveena Deshpande Passes Away - Instagram
Pravina Deshpande Passes Away at 60: CINTAA Pays Tribute To Veteran Actress

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Family members have been by his side since his admission. Several well-known faces from the film industry were also seen visiting the hospital to enquire about his health.

Film fraternity visits Lilavati Hospital

Among those who visited was poet and screenwriter Javed Akhtar, who collaborated with Salim Khan on several landmark films. The iconic duo, popularly known for their writing partnership, delivered classics such as Sholay, Deewaar, and Zanjeer. Their work played a crucial role in shaping the ‘Angry Young Man’ image associated with Amitabh Bachchan during the 1970s.

'Angry Young Men' poster - IMDb
'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters

BY Tanul Thakur

Actor Sanjay Dutt was also photographed outside the hospital. Dutt shares a long association with the Khan family, both personally and professionally.

Salim Khan is married to Salma Khan and actor Helen. He has five children, including actors Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan. Doctors continue to monitor his condition closely.

