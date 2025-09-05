New Law Floats Hope Among Bengaluru Gig Workers But Platforms May Sink Them

Twenty-six-year-old Sourav, who came to Bengaluru from West Bengal two years ago, is now a Swiggy delivery agent. “I work in two shifts, from seven to eleven in the morning and then from four in the evening till midnight. When I started, I used to make about Rs 1,000 a day working twelve hours, thanks to incentives. But now those incentives are gone, and it has become very difficult,” he says.