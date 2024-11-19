Hub4Business

Indian Women Opting For Remote Work Through Skill Arbitrage

Discover how SkillArbitrage is empowering Indian women to secure remote jobs and freelance opportunities globally, challenging traditional workforce participation statistics and paving the way for a more inclusive and flexible work environment.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Skill Arbitrage
Skill Arbitrage
info_icon

Gurugram-based ed-tech brand SkillArbitrage has successfully enabled 1054 women to secure remote jobs and freelance opportunities across the globe in a short span of 18 months.

Employers from US, UK, Canada, Dubai, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Singapore, Denmark, Thailand, South Africa, Taiwan, Philippines have hired working women in roles such as virtual assistant, startup generalist, content writer, social media manager, video editor, project management, remote recruiter and various other roles through the platform.

Remote work revolution and generative AI tools have made it easier for women in India to secure international remote jobs, internships, and freelance positions, primarily in startups and SMEs in advanced economies like the US, UK, EU, UAE and Canada.

India ranks 129th in female workforce participation as per the Global Gender Gap Report of 2024. 37% of Indian women of working age participate in the workforce, as per the Directorate General of Employment, Ministry of Labour and Employment.

“Most women have to give up their career at some point or the other in order to raise a family, and after a career break many are unable to get started owing to lack of well-paying opportunities locally unless they live in big cities,” says Priyanka Karwa, Co-Founder of Skill Arbitrage, who had herself started working remotely on a part-time basis in 2015 and today runs a 70 strong placement office remotely from her home in Thane.

She has two daughters now, aged 9 and 5 years.

“While many Indian recruiters have required their employees to return to office after the pandemic, that is not the case with international employers and clients, especially with new-age startups and SMEs,” says Karwa.

Addictive Learning Technology Limited, the parent company that offers courses under the brand Skill Arbitrage, is itself a 600 team member, fully remote company, and has 65% women working remotely from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and several remote locations.

“The experiences gained while working with a remote first workforce have been factored into building our training program and that makes them particularly effective,” says Abhyuday Agarwal, COO & Co-Founder of SkillArbitrage.

“When we first started our company, it was very difficult to attract & retain talent as we could not compete with the budget of venture-funded startups or top firms who could pay much higher salaries, so we experimented with hiring work from home women to work remotely, who were generally overlooked by the industry and it worked out extremely well for us,” says Agarwal.

Today, work from home women are in senior positions in several key functions in Skill Arbitrage and have enabled the company to grow from a small bootstrapped startup to a public company which undertook an IPO in January 2024.

Website Link: https://skillarbitra.ge/

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL Mega Auction: Rishabh Pant Fires Back At Sunil Gavaskar's 'Fees' Remark
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Travis Head Wary Of 'Cat Burglar' Jasprit Bumrah's Unmatched Skills
  3. ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B: UAE Thrash Bhutan By 63 Runs In Doha
  4. India Women's Tour Of Australia: Shafali Verma Dropped, Harleen Deol Returns To ODI Squad
  5. Champions Trophy: PCB Rejects Hybrid Model, Seeks BCCI's Reason For Travel Refusal - Report
Football News
  1. Nations League: Spain Edge Already-Relegated Switzerland 3-2 To Stay Unbeaten
  2. Nations League: Denmark Stave Off Serbia Challenge In 0-0 Draw, Storm Into Quarter-Finals
  3. Nations League: Croatia Rally To Hold Portugal 1-1, Enter Quarter-Finals
  4. Nations League: Andy Robertson's Late Header Helps Scotland Pip Poland 2-1
  5. Football Transfers: Jonathan David Names Barcelona As Dream Club Amid Lille Uncertainty
Tennis News
  1. Italy Vs Argentina Quarter-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch ITA Vs ARG
  2. Rafael Nadal Retirement: 'Fan' Roger Federer Pens Emotional Letter For Rafa
  3. Rafael Nadal On Why He's Retiring Now, Not Next Year: 'I Don’t Need to Say Goodbye Everywhere'
  4. Rafael Nadal's Career In Numbers Before Farewell At Davis Cup Final 8
  5. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal, Alcaraz Sweat It Out
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Japan LIVE Score Hockey Semi-Final, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Opening Quarter Ends Goalless
  2. China 3-1 Malaysia Hockey Semi-Final Highlights, Women's ACT: CHN Defeat MAS To Secure Spot In Final
  3. CHN 3-1 MAS, Women's ACT Semi-Final: China Overpower Malaysia To Reach Summit Clash For Third Time
  4. India Announce 20-Member Squad For Men's Junior Asia Cup: Amir Ali To Lead Coach PR Sreejesh's Side
  5. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch Fifth-Sixth Place Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Priyanka Gandhi Calls BJP A 'Crisis For Farmers', Flags 'Fertilizer Shortage'
  2. Meet Anish Gawande: India’s First Gay National Spokesperson of the NCP - Sharad Pawar
  3. Meta Plans To Appeal Against CCI's Rs 213 Crore Penalty On WhatsApp Privacy Policy
  4. Deoband Bomb Blasts Main Accused Arrested After 31 Years In Srinagar
  5. Delhi-NCR Engulfed In Smog As AQI Levels Reach 'Severe Plus' Mark
Entertainment News
  1. Fit-Checks, AI, And A Fembot Gone Rogue
  2. Pather Panchali Actress Uma Dasgupta Dies At 84
  3. IFFI 2024: AR Rahman To Pay Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar
  4. Nayanthara Vs Dhanush: The Legal Feud Over A Documentary 
  5. Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Finally Gets Release Date
US News
  1. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  2. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
  3. Some Arab Americans Who Voted For Trump Concerned About His Pro-Israel Cabinet Picks
  4. US: Two Separate Shootings In New Orleans Kill 2, Injure 10 Along Parade Route
  5. US Cabinet: Trump Picks Energy Secy; Elon Musk Asks Public To Suggest Treasury Secy | Latest
World News
  1. 1000 Days Of Ukraine War: Increased Russian Attacks, 4 Million Displaced And No End In Sight
  2. China: Numerous Children Injured By Vehicle At School Gate In Hunan Province
  3. Hong Kong: 45 Pro-Democracy Activists Jailed For 4 To 10 Years In Biggest National Security Case
  4. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  5. Canada: Indian-Origin Woman Found Dead In Walmart Oven, Police Rules Out Foul Play | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Decoding Your Birth Date: The Hidden Numerological Insights Behind Your Birthday
  2. NPL 2024: Fixtures, Broadcasters Revealed For Inaugural Edition - Check Details
  3. Horoscope Today, November 19, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. COP29 Deadlock And A Rebuke From India
  5. Anmol Bishnoi, Brother Of Jailed Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Detained In US
  6. Manipur: Many NDA MLAs Skip Meeting With CM; Kuki-Zo Orgs Hold 'Coffin Rally'
  7. India Women's Tour Of Australia: Shafali Verma Dropped, Harleen Deol Returns To ODI Squad
  8. Delhi AQI 'Severe Plus': Schools, Universities Switch To Online Mode; GRAP IV In Place | Top Points