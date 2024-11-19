Indian Women Opting For Remote Work Through Skill Arbitrage

“Most women have to give up their career at some point or the other in order to raise a family, and after a career break many are unable to get started owing to lack of well-paying opportunities locally unless they live in big cities,” says Priyanka Karwa, Co-Founder of Skill Arbitrage, who had herself started working remotely on a part-time basis in 2015 and today runs a 70 strong placement office remotely from her home in Thane.