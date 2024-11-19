Indian Women Opting For Remote Work Through Skill Arbitrage

Gurugram-based ed-tech brand SkillArbitrage has successfully enabled 1054 women to secure remote jobs and freelance opportunities across the globe in a short span of 18 months.
Employers from US, UK, Canada, Dubai, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Singapore, Denmark, Thailand, South Africa, Taiwan, Philippines have hired working women in roles such as virtual assistant, startup generalist, content writer, social media manager, video editor, project management, remote recruiter and various other roles through the platform.
Remote work revolution and generative AI tools have made it easier for women in India to secure international remote jobs, internships, and freelance positions, primarily in startups and SMEs in advanced economies like the US, UK, EU, UAE and Canada.
India ranks 129th in female workforce participation as per the Global Gender Gap Report of 2024. 37% of Indian women of working age participate in the workforce, as per the Directorate General of Employment, Ministry of Labour and Employment.
“Most women have to give up their career at some point or the other in order to raise a family, and after a career break many are unable to get started owing to lack of well-paying opportunities locally unless they live in big cities,” says Priyanka Karwa, Co-Founder of Skill Arbitrage, who had herself started working remotely on a part-time basis in 2015 and today runs a 70 strong placement office remotely from her home in Thane.
She has two daughters now, aged 9 and 5 years.
“While many Indian recruiters have required their employees to return to office after the pandemic, that is not the case with international employers and clients, especially with new-age startups and SMEs,” says Karwa.
Addictive Learning Technology Limited, the parent company that offers courses under the brand Skill Arbitrage, is itself a 600 team member, fully remote company, and has 65% women working remotely from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and several remote locations.
“The experiences gained while working with a remote first workforce have been factored into building our training program and that makes them particularly effective,” says Abhyuday Agarwal, COO & Co-Founder of SkillArbitrage.
“When we first started our company, it was very difficult to attract & retain talent as we could not compete with the budget of venture-funded startups or top firms who could pay much higher salaries, so we experimented with hiring work from home women to work remotely, who were generally overlooked by the industry and it worked out extremely well for us,” says Agarwal.
Today, work from home women are in senior positions in several key functions in Skill Arbitrage and have enabled the company to grow from a small bootstrapped startup to a public company which undertook an IPO in January 2024.