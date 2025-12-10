Kathmandu Gorkhas vs Lumbini Lions Live Score, NPL 2025 Eliminators: Gorkhas Face-Off Lions In Do-Or-Die Clash

Kathmandu Gorkhas are pitted against the Lumbini Lions in the Eliminator match of the Nepal Premier League 2025 at the Tribhuvan University Ground in Kirtipur. X/OfficialNPLT20

Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the Eliminator of the Nepal Premier League at the Tribhuvan University Ground in Kirtipur on Wednesday, December 10. Kathmandu Gorkhas finished 3rd in the points table after winning 5 out of their 7 league fixtures and they will face Lumbini Lions in the do-or-die Eliminators clash, who won their 4 out of the 7 league games. SPR have already qualified for the finals by beating BIK in the Qualifiers 1 of NPL 2025. The winners of the Eliminators will face the BIK in the Qualifiers 2 of the league. Captain Rohit Paudel has the been highest scorer by the Lions with 305 runs in 10 matches, while Ben Charlesworth is leading with the bat for the Gorkhas with 197 runs in 7 games. Karan KC has been KAG's most successful bowler with 18 wickets in 10 games, while Kushal Malla is at the top of the wickets column for the Lions with 10 wickets. Follow the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

