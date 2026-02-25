Atletico Madrid Vs Club Brugge, UCL 2025-26: Alexander Sorloth Hat Trick Sends Atleti Into Last 16

Atlético Madrid defeated Club Brugge 4–1 in the second-leg playoff to reach the Champions League last 16, completing a 7–4 aggregate win. Alexander Sørloth starred with a hat trick, opening in the 23rd minute, adding his second 14 minutes from time, and completing the treble in the 87th. Joel Ordóñez briefly levelled for Brugge, while Johnny Cardoso’s brilliant half-volley restored Atlético’s lead early in the second half. The Spanish side will next face Liverpool or Tottenham in the quarter-finals.

Atletico Madrid's head coach Diego Simeone celebrates after the Champions League play-off second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Club Brugge, in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Atletico Madrid's Alexander Sorloth, left, scores his side's fourth goal during the Champions League play-off second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Club Brugge, in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Atletico Madrid's Alexander Sorloth scores his side's fourth goal during the Champions League play-off second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Club Brugge, in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Atletico Madrid's Ademola Lookman, right, makes an attempt to score during the Champions League play-off second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Club Brugge, in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez, right, controls the ball as Brugge's Kyriani Sabbe tries to stop him during the Champions League play-off second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Club Brugge, in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Atletico Madrid's Johnny Cardoso, center, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League play-off second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Club Brugge, in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Atletico Madrid's Pablo Barrios, top center, heads the ball during the Champions League play-off second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Club Brugge, in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Brugge's Joel Ordonez, center, scores his side's first goal during the Champions League play-off second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Club Brugge, in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Brugge's Joel Ordonez, background, reacts after a goal against his team during the Champions League play-off second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Club Brugge, in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Atletico Madrid's Alexander Sorloth, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal of his team during the Champions League play-off second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Club Brugge, in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
