Atletico Madrid Vs Club Brugge, UCL 2025-26: Alexander Sorloth Hat Trick Sends Atleti Into Last 16
Atlético Madrid defeated Club Brugge 4–1 in the second-leg playoff to reach the Champions League last 16, completing a 7–4 aggregate win. Alexander Sørloth starred with a hat trick, opening in the 23rd minute, adding his second 14 minutes from time, and completing the treble in the 87th. Joel Ordóñez briefly levelled for Brugge, while Johnny Cardoso’s brilliant half-volley restored Atlético’s lead early in the second half. The Spanish side will next face Liverpool or Tottenham in the quarter-finals.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE