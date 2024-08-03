Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: Court Disposes Pleas Of Co-owners

Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Saturday disposed of the bail pleas of co-owners in the Delhi coaching centre drowning case in view of the fact that Delhi High Court has transferred the investigation to the CBI, news agency ANI reported.
However, the court has granted liberty to accused persons to approach the competent court.
This comes after the Delhi High Court transferred the probe into the drowning of three civil services aspirants at the basement of a coaching centre from police to the CBI "to ensure the public has no doubt over the investigation".
Three students, identified as Shreya Yadav, Tanya Soni and Nevin Dalvin, died after rain water gushed inside the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar on July 27 evening.
Earlier, the court had called for a status report from Delhi police on the pleas of the co-owners of the basement.
Delhi police had opposed the bail pleas. It was submitted that land owners abetted the offence.
Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Rakesh Kumar-IV called for a status report from Delhi police. The court will hear the matter on August 3.
It is stated the judicial magistrate dismissed the bail application and did not consider the fact that these accused persons were not named in the FIR. They went to the police station and were subjected to the custody of an investigation officer (IO). Even IO did not call them.
It is also stated that the trial court did not consider the submissions and material placed on record by the accused.
On July 31, while dismissing the bail plea, the court said that the allegations against the accused person were serious in nature.