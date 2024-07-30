Delhi Coaching Centre Flooding: Is Death Toll Much Higher? Big Claims Surface

Big claims have surfaced regarding the number of deaths at the Delhi IAS coaching centre due to flooding on July 27. While most news agencies have reported the number as three, Independent MP Pappu Yadav claims that the actual number is bigger than that.
Rainwater from the streets of Old Rajinder Nagar broke the gates of Rau's IAS Study Circle building and gushed into the basement where the library was situated. Several students were inside the library and according to PTI, 30 of the students were able to escape while three drowned and died in almost 12 feet water.
Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: Politician Claims Death Toll Is Higher
The issues of safety of students and practice of illegal running of coaching centres were brought up in Lok Sabha over the last two days of the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.
Independent MP Pappu Yadav on Tuesday after attending the session spoke to media where he claimed that an attempt of hiding the true number of deaths in the flooding incident is taking place.
Yadav told PTI, "Three people have not died there, there is a list of six people missing, I believe 10-12 people are not accounted for. An attempt to hide is underway."
He also added, "law or guidelines should be brought in on coaching (centres). Students are not safe anywhere, they are getting exploited."
Several students began protesting on the similar issues of safety and lack of vigilance by the corporation since Sunday.
One of the protesting students, Sahil speaking to ANI on Monday mentioned that there were some injured students who are currently admitted to the hospital. But no agencies have given a number on the injured parties either.
Sahil said, "We have been sitting here for the last two days but none of the MCD officials came to meet us... We submitted our demands to the DCP, yesterday - seeking information about those who are deceased, those who are admitted to hospitals, copies of FIR, the action that is to be taken and compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of the deceased and Rs 50 lakhs to those injured...but none of it has been addressed..."
Officially Three Died Due To Flooding | Who Are They?
Two of the victims of the tragic Delhi coaching centre flooding incident were studying in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Delhi University (DU) while the third deceased had done Bachelor of Science (BSc) in agriculture from a college in Uttar Pradesh.
Tanya Soni was a 21-year-old girl who had come from Telangana but was a native of Bihar's Aurangabad. She was a student of Delhi University, a friend, who did not wish to be named, told news agency PTI.
Nevin, 29, hailed from Kerala's Ernakulam and was pursuing PhD in Arts and Aesthetics from JNU, according to a PTI report.
Shreya Yadav was a native of Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar and used to stay at a PG Hostel in west Delhi's Shadipur area. She had taken admission to the coaching institute two months ago.