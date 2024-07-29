National

Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: How Basement Flooded, Action Taken By Authorities, Arrests So Far | Top Points

Three civil services aspirants -- two females and a male -- died after a library housed in the basement of Rau's IAS centre got inundated in a heavy rain Saturday night.

Delhi coaching centre rajinder nagar
Security personnel stand guard near a UPSC exam coaching centre after three civil services aspirants died when the basement of the coaching centre was flooded by rainwater, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 28 Photo: PTI
info_icon

The tragic death of three civil services aspirants after the basement of the coaching centre they studied in was flooded following heavy rain in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area on Saturday has sparked massive outrage, leading to protests and action by the authorities that has resulted in the sealing of several illegally-run basements of coaching centres.

A team of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi reached the Old Rajinder Nagar area to seal several illegally-run basements of coaching centres, a statement by the Delhi government said on Sunday. Track LIVE Updates In Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths Case

Around 13 such coaching centres were sealed during the action till late Sunday night. The Rau's IAS Study Circle, where the incident took place on Saturday, has been sealed by the police.

Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths | Top Updates

Delhi Coaching Centre Mishap Victims: Three civil services aspirants -- two females and a male -- died after a library housed in the basement of Rau's IAS centre got inundated in a heavy rain Saturday night and reportedly led to the failure of the single biometric entry and exit point. Shreya Yadav of Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Navin Dalwin from Ernakulam in Kerala died in the incident.

Owner Of Coaching Centre Arrested: The absence of a drainage system and safety measures, and use of the basement for commercial activities in violation of norms led to the death of the three civil services aspirants at the coaching centre, officials and students said on Sunday. The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested the owner Abhishek Gupta and coordinator Deshpal S of the coaching centre -- Rau's IAS Study Circle -- and booked them for culpable homicide and other charges.

ALSO READ | Delhi Coaching Centre News: Owner, Coordinator Of IAS Centre Arrested After Flood Kills 3 UPSC Aspirants

What Led To The Incident? While there was no official word, some students alleged that the incident took place after several people got trapped in the basement due to the malfunctioning of an entry-exit biometric system. According to the officials, the three-storey coaching institute, surrounded by residential and commercial establishments, had permission to use the basement as a store room, but it was being used as library in violation of the rules.

Likely Main Reasons For Mishap: According to the FIR, coaching centre's owner Abhishek Gupta accepted that there was no drainage system in the basement, which resulted in the death of three people. A senior official privy to the investigation, cited in a news agency PTI report, said the probe so far has indicated two main reasons for the incident -- civic authorities failed to clear the roadside drain before the onset of monsoon and there was no provision for draining out water in the basement where a library was running illegally.

How Did The Basement Flood: A police officer said more than 35 people, including students and coaching centre staffers, were trapped on Saturday evening when water started gushing into the basement following heavy rains. According to sources in the police department cited by PTI, the basement's gate was closed, but due to the high pressure of the rainwater that gushed in, it got damaged.

ALSO READ | Delhi IAS Coaching Tragedy: MCD Initiates Action Against Coaching Centres Flouting Norms

Incident Sparks Protest: The incident sparked protest by hundreds of civil services aspirants in the area, who raised slogans "We want justice" and blocked the road next to the Karol Bagh Metro Station, causing traffic. A political blame game also began as the BJP and the Congress attacked the AAP government, calling the incident a "murder".

13 Rajinde Coaching Centres Sealed: Taking action over illegal coaching centres after the incident, the Delhi government on Saturday said 13 such centres with illegally run basements were sealed. These included IAS Gurukul, Chahal Academy, Plutus Academy, Sai Trading, IAS Setu, Topper's Academy, Dainik Samvad, Civils Daily IAS, Career Power, 99 Notes, Vidya Guru, Guidance IAS, and Easy for IAS.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL 2nd T20I: India Seal Series Win As Sri Lanka Suffer Another Late Collapse - Data Debrief
  2. India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: What Captains Suryakumar Yadav, Charith Asalanka Said After Match
  3. IND Vs SL, 2nd T20I: India Thrash Sri Lanka By Seven Wickets In Rain-Affected Match
  4. IND Vs SL, 2nd T20I Highlights: India Beat Sri Lanka By Seven Wickets, Lead Series 2-0
  5. England Vs West Indies 3rd Test: Mark Wood Reveals Anderson Inspiration Before Five-wicket Haul
Football News
  1. Football At Paris Olympics: Canada Put Off-field Controversies Aside To Stun Hosts France
  2. Football Transfer: Raphael Varane Joins Como On A Free Transfer After Manchester United Stint Ends
  3. Renato Veiga Calls For Patience During Enzo Maresca's Chelsea 'Process'
  4. Duren Merzenich 1-1 Bayern Munich: Kompany's Side Held By Fourth-tier Opponents
  5. Ederson Transfer News: Brazil Goalkeeper Yet To Make Decision On Man City Future
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Proud Of Thrilling Doubles Comeback
  2. Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Extends Career With Thrilling First-round Comeback
  3. Paris Olympics: Coco Gauff Breezes Through Singles Debut To Reach Second Round
  4. Nadal Acknowledges Djokovic Will Be 'Clear Favourite' In Their Blockbuster Paris Olympics Battle
  5. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles Match On TV And Online
Hockey News
  1. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  2. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND
  3. India 3-2 New Zealand, Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet's Late Strike Wins It For Hockey Team
  4. India Vs Argentina Hockey Live Streaming, Paris Olympic Games 2024: When And Where To Watch Pool B Match
  5. Matt Dawson: Australian Hockey Star Cuts Off Finger To Fulfill Paris Olympics 2024 Dream

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: How Basement Flooded, Action Taken By Authorities, Arrests So Far | Top Points
  2. Delhi: 6 Injured After Fire Erupts At Restaurant In INA Market
  3. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: Students Continue To Protest; 13 'Illegal' Coaching Centres Sealed
  4. As Congress Questions Manipur CM's One-On-One Meeting with PM Modi; Reports Confirm High-Level Meet
  5. The Beatles Baba: A Saga Of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi 
Entertainment News
  1. Iron Man Is Coming Back? Robert Downey Jr. Announces Return To Marvel Universe As A New Character
  2. 'Bloody Ishq' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vikram Bhatt's Latest Horror Fails On All Fronts
  3. 'Raayan' Box Office Collection Day 2: Dhanush's Action-Drama Picks Pace, Earns Rs 13.75 Crore
  4. 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani': Karan Johar Pens A Note Of Gratitude As Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Starrer Turns One
  5. Robert Downey Jr Returns To Marvel Not As Iron Man But As Doctor Doom - Watch Viral Video Inside
US News
  1. US: 1 Dead, Several Injured In Mass Shooting At Park In New York's Rochester
  2. Apple Reaches First Unionized Store Deal In the US, Needs Employee Approvals
  3. Park Fire Becomes Largest Wildfire Of The Year In California Leading To Rampant Destruction And Evacuations
  4. Will Donald Trump Be Next U.S. President? This Is What A Clairvoyant Who Predicted Biden’s Step Down Says
  5. Iron Man Is Coming Back? Robert Downey Jr. Announces Return To Marvel Universe As A New Character
World News
  1. Manipulated Video Shared By Musk Mimics Harris's Voice, Raising Concerns About AI In Politics
  2. US: 1 Dead, Several Injured In Mass Shooting At Park In New York's Rochester
  3. Libya: Court Gives 12 Officials Prison Sentences Over Last Year's Deadly Flooding
  4. Mobile Internet Restored In Violence-hit Bangladesh
  5. Pakistan: 30 Killed, 145 Injured In Armed Clashes Between 2 Tribes In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Latest Stories
  1. What Kind Of Luck Do 'People Born On Saturday' Have?
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony: FRA Prez Declares The Games Open - In Pics
  3. Farah Khan's Mother Passes Away: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty And Others Pay Their Last Respects
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, July 27, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. NITI Aayog: PM Modi Chairs Meeting; Know Who Is In, Who Is Not | Full List
  6. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Kush Shah Quits The Show, Introduces New Goli- Watch Video
  7. Paris Olympics 2024: Olympic Flag Raised Upside Down In Rain-Soaked Opening Ceremony
  8. Weekly Horoscope for July 28th to August 3rd: Discover Astrological Insights for All Zodiac Signs