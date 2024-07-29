Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: Old Rajinder Nagar Drains Blocked By Encroachers
The official further said that the storm drains built to carry away excess water after heavy rains in the Old Rajinder Nagar area were covered by encroachers.
The drains in the area were heavily clogged with silt and overflowed leading to a flood-like situation due to the rains that lashed parts of Delhi on Saturday, locals complained.
Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: Hundreds Of Students Held Protests On Sunday Demanding Justice
Hundreds of civil services aspirants staged a protest in the area.
Raising slogans "we want justice", the protesters blocked the road next to the Karol Bagh Metro Station, causing traffic snarls and prompting police intervention.
A scuffle erupted between the students and police, after which a few protesters were detained and taken away in a bus. Following this, demonstrators dispersed from the area and the traffic movement was resumed there.
Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: Basement Did Not Have Permit For A Library
According to the officials, the three-storey coaching institute, surrounded by residential and commercial establishments, had permission to use the basement as a store room, but it was being used as library in violation of the rules.
Delhi Fire Services official told media that they had given NOC for storage and parking for the basement in Rau's IAS Study Circle.
Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: Students Allege Malfunctioning Biometric System Caused Flooding
There has been no official word from police but some students alleged that the incident took place after several people got trapped in the basement due to malfunctioning of entry-exit biometric system.
According to the FIR, Gupta accepted that there was no drainage system in the basement, which resulted in the death of three people.
A senior official privy to the investigation said the probe so far has indicated two main reasons for the incident -- civic authorities failed to clear the roadside drain before the onset of monsoon and there was no provision for draining out water in the basement where a library was running illegally.
Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: Cases Filed Against Owner, Coordinator Of Rau's IAS Study Circle
The owner and coordinator of Rau's IAS Study Circle where 3 students died due to flooding in basement have been charged with culpable homicide.
Police have registered an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 105 (culpable homicide), 106(1) (death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), 115(2) (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt)and 290 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down, repairing or constructing buildings).
Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: Owner, Coordinator Sent To 14-day Judicial Custody
A Delhi court on Sunday sent to 14-day judicial custody the owner and coordinator of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar where three civil services aspirants died after flooding in its basement.
The coaching centre owner Abhishek Gupta and coordinator Deshpal Singh were produced before a magisterial court, which remanded the duo in 14 days judicial custody.
Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: MCD Seals 13 'Illegal' Centres In Old Rajinder Nagar
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has started action against illegal coaching centres and will set up a high-level committee to probe the flooding of the basement of a coaching institute which led to three civil services aspirants' deaths, an official said on Sunday.
A team of the civic body reached the Old Rajinder Nagar area to seal several illegally-run basements of coaching centres, a statement by the Delhi government said.
Around 13 such coaching centres were sealed during the action till late Sunday night.
These included IAS Gurukul, Chahal Academy, Plutus Academy, Sai Trading, IAS Setu, Topper's Academy, Dainik Samvad, Civils Daily IAS, Career Power, 99 Notes, Vidya Guru, Guidance IAS, and Easy for IAS.