Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: JNU, DU Students, BSc Graduate From UP College | The 3 Victims

Security personnel stand guard near a UPSC exam coaching centre after three civil services aspirants died when the basement of the coaching centre was flooded following heavy rain, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 28, 2024 Photo: PTI

Security personnel stand guard near a UPSC exam coaching centre after three civil services aspirants died when the basement of the coaching centre was flooded following heavy rain, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 28, 2024 Photo: PTI