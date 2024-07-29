National

Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: JNU, DU Students, BSc Graduate From UP College | The 3 Victims

Three students died Saturday evening after the basement of the Rau's IAS Study Circle building in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area was flooded following a heavy rain.

Security personnel stand guard near a UPSC exam coaching centre after three civil services aspirants died when the basement of the coaching centre was flooded following heavy rain, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 28, 2024 Photo: PTI
Two of the victims of the tragic Delhi coaching centre flooding incident were studying in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Delhi University (DU) while the third deceased had done Bachelor of Science (BSc) in agriculture from a college in Uttar Pradesh.

Three students died Saturday evening after the basement of the Rau's IAS Study Circle building in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area was flooded following a heavy rain. Track LIVE Updates In Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths Case

Who Were The Three Victims

  • Tanya Soni: Tanya Soni was a 21-year-old girl who had come from Telangana but was a native of Bihar's Aurangabad. She was a student of Delhi University, a friend, who did not wish to be named, told news agency PTI.

She had been staying at a women's hostel of DU's Maharaja Agrasen College and had taken admission in the coaching institute one-and-a-half months ago, her friend said.

According to the friend, Tanya's her father works in a mining company in Telangana. She had two younger siblings, a brother and a sister.

ALSO READ | Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: How Basement Flooded, Action Taken By Authorities, Arrests So Far

On Sunday, her parents took her body to Aurangabad for the last rites after a post mortem at RML hospital, he said.

  • Nevin Dalwin: Nevin, 29, hailed from Kerala's Ernakulam and was pursuing PhD in Arts and Aesthetics from JNU, according to a PTI report.

Nevin Dalwin had joined the coaching institute eight months ago but had been staying in a rented accommodation near the university in Vasant Kunj area. Nevin's father had retired as a Deputy Superintendent of Police in Kerala and his mother is a professor. Nevin had a sister too.

Nevin had come to Delhi after completing his MA in 2017.

According to police, Nevin was not a full time student of the centre and would often come to library for books. His body will be handed over to them after the post mortem on Monday, a police officer said.

  • Shreya Yadav: Shreya Yadav was a native of Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar and used to stay at a PG Hostel in west Delhi's Shadipur area. She had taken admission to the coaching institute two months ago.

Shreya had done her BSc in agriculture from a college in UP.

Dharmender Yadav, an uncle of hers, said Shreya had moved to Delhi in April and joined the coaching institute in May. Dharmender Yadav was the one who came to the RML Hospital and took her body back home after autopsy.

Her father runs a dairy shop in UP and her two younger brothers are in school, Yadav, who lives in Ghaziabad, said.

Videos making rounds on social media, purportedly showed water gushing inside the library at the basement and some students escaping through the stairs. The bodies students were retrieved from the site during the rescue operation, which was also conducted by the NDRF, police and fire department.

The basement of the coaching Institute in Old Rajendra Nagar where three civil services aspirants died by rain-induced flooding was functioning illegally as a library, officials said on Sunday.

While police are still probing the reason behind the severe flooding, sources in the police department cited in a PTI report said the gate of the basement was closed, but due to the high pressure of rainwater, it got damaged and water gushed in.

"We are checking CCTV footage from the area to ascertain the sequence of the events. After scanning the CCTV footage, we will identify the people who were standing close to the institute during the time of the incident and will record their statements," said the officer.

ALSO READ | Delhi Coaching Centre News: Owner, Coordinator Of IAS Centre Arrested After Flood Kills 3 UPSC Aspirants

While two people -- coaching centre owner Abhishek Gupta and coordinator Deshpal Singh -- were arrested in the case on Sunday, five others were arrested on Monday.

