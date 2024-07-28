Delhi Coaching Centre News: Owner, Coordinator Of IAS Centre Arrested After Flood Kills 3 UPSC Aspirants

The owner and coordiantor of an IAS Coaching Centre in Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar have been arrested by police officials. This development comes after an unexpected flood in the basement of the coaching centre trapped and killed three UPSC aspirants.
As per DCP Central M Harshavardhan, the investigation into the flooding of the basement is underway and a case has been registered under the new criminal code.
"Case registered under sections 105, 106 (1), 115 (2), 290 and 35 of BNS. This case is against the coaching institute and the management of the building and those who were responsible for the maintenance of the drain of that place...so far we have detained the owner and coordinator of that coaching centre...further investigation underway," the police official told news agency ANI.
Delhi Coaching Centre Flood Kills 3, Victims Identified
After rains in the area, water gushed into the basement of Rao IAS coaching centre in Old Rajendra Nagar. As per officials, around 30 students managed to escape the flood.
However, three students got trapped in the basement and drowned. The students have been identified as Shreya Yadav, native of Ambedkar Nagar district of UP, Tanya Soni, whose permanent address is Telangana and Nivin Dalwin, a resident of Kerala's Ernakulam.
Deaths Of UPSC Aspirants Spark Outrage
Protests have broken out all across Delhi against the lack of action taken by MCD and government officials when it comes to rain management. The death of three students in Old Rajendra Nagar on Saturday have sparked outrage across Delhi residents.
Additionally, the deaths come days after the electrocution of a 26-year-old UPSC aspirant Nilesh Rai, on July 22. Rai was electrocuted to death while trying to navigate a waterlogged lane near his PG accommodation in South Patel Nagar.