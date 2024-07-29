National

'Life Of Hell': IAS Aspirant Writes Letter To Chief Justice On Coaching Centre Deaths

The tragic death of three civil services aspirants after the basement of the coaching centre they studied in was flooded following heavy rain in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area on Saturday has sparked a massive outrage.

IAS Coaching Centre student death
Protests after students drown in Delhi building basement | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh
info_icon

A civil services aspirant has appealed to Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, to take immediate action against those responsible for the deaths of three students in a flooded coaching centre in East Delhi's Rajinder Nagar.

In a letter to the Chief Justice, Avinash Dubey urged the protection of Fundamental Rights, flagging substandard infrastructure in areas like Rajinder Nagar and Mukherjee Nagar where IAS coaching centres have multiplied, flouting safety norms over several decades.

Track LIVE Updates In Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths Case

"Due to rain, the basement got filled with water and three students lost their lives. Sir, areas like Mukherjee Nagar and Rajendra Nagar are facing the problem of water logging every year for many years due to the negligence of the Municipal Corporation. We have to walk in knee-deep drain water... Today students like us are preparing for (our exams) while living a life of hell...", the letter read as per the media reports.

Dubey continued, "Students like us are moving towards our goal by any means. But yesterday's incident proved the lives of students are not safe... Delhi government and Municipal Corporation force us to live a life like pests..."

“Sir, it is our fundamental right to study while living a healthy life. The above incident is extremely heart-rending and worrying. Due to water logging, there is a serious threat to the safety and health of students studying in (such) centres... students need a safe and healthy environment so they can study without fear, and contribute to the development of the country…" the letter further stated.

The tragic death of three civil services aspirants after the basement of the coaching centre they studied in was flooded following heavy rain in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area on Saturday has sparked massive outrage, leading to protests and action by the authorities that has resulted in the sealing of several illegally-run basements of coaching centres.

A team of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi reached the Old Rajinder Nagar area to seal several illegally-run basements of coaching centres, a statement by the Delhi government said on Sunday. 

Around 13 such coaching centres were sealed during the action till late Sunday night. The Rau's IAS Study Circle, where the incident took place on Saturday, has been sealed by the police and the process of the building's NOC has been initiated.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Among Indian Stars To Train Ahead Of ODI Series
  2. Major League Cricket 2024: Washington Freedom Soar To Glory, Clinch Title - Match Report
  3. DDCA Announces Inaugural Delhi Premier League
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Preview: Gautam Gambhir's Wards Eye Clean Sweep In Pallekele
  5. Olympics: Players Will Fight Tooth And Nail To Be At Los Angeles 2028 Games, Says Former India Coach Rahul Dravid
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024 Football Round-Up: US Women Beat GER; CAN Tops FRA Amid Drone-Spying Scandal
  2. Football At Paris Olympics: Heartbroken Priestman Apologises After Canada's Drone-Spying Scandal
  3. Football At Paris Olympics: Canada Put Off-field Controversies Aside To Stun Hosts France
  4. Football Transfer: Raphael Varane Joins Como On A Free Transfer After Manchester United Stint Ends
  5. Renato Veiga Calls For Patience During Enzo Maresca's Chelsea 'Process'
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Excited Djokovic Gears Up For Potential Last Dance With Nadal
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Proud Of Thrilling Doubles Comeback
  3. Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Extends Career With Thrilling First-round Comeback
  4. Paris Olympics: Coco Gauff Breezes Through Singles Debut To Reach Second Round
  5. Nadal Acknowledges Djokovic Will Be 'Clear Favourite' In Their Blockbuster Paris Olympics Battle
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Argentina Hockey Live Score, Paris Olympic Games 2024: IND 0-1 ARG
  2. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  3. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND
  4. India 3-2 New Zealand, Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet's Late Strike Wins It For Hockey Team
  5. India Vs Argentina Hockey Live Streaming, Paris Olympic Games 2024: When And Where To Watch Pool B Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: Delhi Police Sends Notice To MCD; Fire Dept Cancels NOC For Study Centre
  2. 'Life Of Hell': IAS Aspirant Writes Letter To Chief Justice On Coaching Centre Deaths
  3. The Hugging Saint’s Global Reach And Local Controversies
  4. SC Seeks Responses Of Ajit Pawar, 40 MLAs On NCP(SP)'s Plea Against Speaker’s Decision
  5. Jammu & Kashmir: 4 Killed In Blast In Baramulla's Sopore
Entertainment News
  1. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Ranvir Shorey Reveals The Real Reason Behind Why He Joined The Reality Show
  2. Nayanthara Under Fire From The Liver Doc For Sharing Alleged Medical Benefits Of Hibiscus Tea, Removes Post
  3. Aryan Khan Buys Two Floors In South Delhi Building, Once Home To Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri, For Rs 37 Crore
  4. Emraan Hashmi Reacts To Tanushree Dutta Calling Their Chemistry 'Brotherly': Don't Know What She Was Thinking
  5. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Armaan Malik Has THIS To Say About Payal Malik's Decision To Divorce Him
US News
  1. Lady Gaga’s Olympic Opening Ceremony Performance Was Pre-Recorded—Here’s Why
  2. ‘New El Nino’ Discovered South Of Equator. What Does It Mean?
  3. Journalist Megyn Kelly Slams Jennifer Aniston And Defends JD Vance Over Childless Women Comments
  4. 'Election interference?': Elon Musk Accuses Google Of Imposing Search Ban On Donald Trump
  5. Campaign For Green Card Holders In US To Become Citizens & Register To Vote
World News
  1. Lady Gaga’s Olympic Opening Ceremony Performance Was Pre-Recorded—Here’s Why
  2. ‘New El Nino’ Discovered South Of Equator. What Does It Mean?
  3. Bangladesh Ends Nationwide Internet Shutdown As Students Call Off Quota Reform Protests
  4. China Accuses Quad Of Stirring Up Conflicts, 'Inciting' Confrontation
  5. Mom Jailed For Forcing Daughter To Marry Man Who Murdered Her Six Weeks Later
Latest Stories
  1. Palghar: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader's Son Dies Of Heart Attack During Argument With Rickshaw Driver | On Cam
  2. Watch: 3 Masked Men Opens Fire, Loots Jewellery Worth Rs 11 Lakh From Navi Mumbai Shop
  3. Today's Horoscope For July 29, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Mumbai: Man Succumbs To Injuries Days After Being Hit By Speeding BMW In Worli
  5. US: 1 Dead, Several Injured In Mass Shooting At Park In New York's Rochester
  6. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: Delhi Police Sends Notice To MCD; Fire Dept Cancels NOC For Study Centre
  7. Paris Olympics Live Updates: Heartbreak For Arjun; Epic Nadal Vs Djokovic Face-Off Coming Up
  8. IND Vs SL, 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal Guide India To Seven-Wicket Win Over Sri Lanka - In Pics