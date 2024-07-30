National

Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: NHRC Steps In, Popular Institute Drishti IAS Among Those Sealed

Three IAS aspirants -- Shreya Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Nevin Dalwin from Kerala -- died after the basement of a building housing Rau's IAS Study Circle coaching institute was flooded following rain on the evening of July 27

Delhi coaching centre deaths rajinder nagar
Security personnel stand guard near a UPSC exam coaching centre after three civil services aspirants died | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday issued notices to the Delhi government, city police chief and municipal commissioner in connection with the deaths of three civil services aspirants in the flooded basement of a coaching centre in Rajinder Nagar.

Three IAS aspirants -- Shreya Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Nevin Dalwin from Kerala -- died after the basement of a building housing Rau's IAS Study Circle coaching institute was flooded following rain on the evening of July 27. According to officials, Rau's IAS Study Circle was illegally using the basement of the building as a library. Locals have alleged that the drainage system in the area was heavily clogged with silt.

The NHRC sought a detailed report from them in two weeks, a statement said.

The Delhi chief secretary was also asked to get a thorough survey done to ascertain the exact number of such institutes and coaching centres running in violation of the prescribed norms across Delhi, according to news agency PTI.

ALSO READ | Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: A 'Thar' In Focus, 5 Accused Sent To Judicial Custody

Every detail of such institutes, including complaints pending against them and action taken by the department concerned, is to be mentioned in the report, the statement issued by the NHRC said.

The NHRC said it has "taken suo motu cognisance of media reports that three students drowned in the flooded basement library of a prominent civil services coaching centre in Delhi on July 27".

The news reports indicated that many complaints regarding waterlogging were made to the authorities, but "no action was taken", NHRC said expressing serious concern over the incident. The commission observed that the contents of the news report indicate negligence on the part of the authorities concerned.

The commission also took cognisance of the death of another civil services aspirant in Delhi's Patel Nagar area after getting electrocuted on touching an iron gat.

It has been noted that a few days back, reportedly in another incident of authorities' negligence, another civil services aspirant died due to electrocution while crossing a waterlogged street. The commission has taken suo motu cognisance of it, the statement said.

Popular Coaching Centre Drishti IAS Sealed

Hundreds of students staged a protest outside the popular Drishti IAS coaching centre in North West Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) sealed the basement of the institute in a crackdown on illegally run the establishment following the July 27 tragedy that took place at Rau's IAS Study Circle.

Drishti IAS, run by educator and popular YouTuber Vikas Divyakirti, was among the seven coaching institutes, including six in Central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar, which were sealed by the MCD as part of the crackdown on illegally run establishments.

So far, the basements of 20 coaching centres that were illegally being used either as libraries or for providing classes in both Rajindra Nagar and Mukherjee Nagar have been sealed since the incident took place on July 27.

ALSO READ | Delhi Coaching Centre News: Owner, Coordinator Of IAS Centre Arrested After Flood Kills 3 UPSC Aspirants

Apart from Drishti IAS, the names of prominent coaching centres which came under the MCD scanner on Monday include - Vaji Ram and Ravi IAS hub, and SriRam IAS Institute in Rajinder Nagar and Drishti (The Vision) in Mukherjee Nagar, according to an official statement.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. TNPL 2024: Man Refuses To Return Ball After CSG Batter Hits Six Out Of The Ground - Watch Hilarious Video
  2. Lyca Kovai Kings Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Live Streaming, TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch LKK Vs ITT Qualifier 1 Match
  3. India To Host T20 Asia Cup In 2025, Bangladesh to Conduct 2027 Edition In ODI Format: ACC
  4. ENG Vs WI: England 'Not The Finished Article' Despite Thrashing West Indies, Claims Coach Brendon McCullum
  5. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Among Indian Stars To Train Ahead Of ODI Series
Football News
  1. Manchester City: Julian Alvarez Unhappy To Be Left Out Of MCFC's 'Important Games'
  2. Arsenal: Gunners Sign Italian Defender Riccardo Calafiori From Bologna
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: 'It's Not Over' - Marta Ready To Fight After Shock Loss To Japan
  4. Liverpool FC: Harvey Elliott Enjoying 'Fresh Start' Under New LFC Boss Arne Slot
  5. Paris Olympics 2024 Football Round-Up: US Women Beat GER; CAN Tops FRA Amid Drone-Spying Scandal
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Novak Djokovic Pulls Out From US Open Tuneup In Montreal
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Shrugs Off Injury Worries After Griekspoor Win
  3. Rafael Nadal To Make Decision On Future After Paris Olympics
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Battles Past Griekspoor To Reach Round Of 16 - Data Debrief
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Novak Djokovic Thrilled By Rafael Nadal Win Despite Getting 'Comfortable'
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Ireland Live Streaming, Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: When And Where To Watch IND Vs IRE Pool B Match
  2. India 1-1 Argentina Highlights Hockey Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Gives India Relief And A Point
  3. IND 1-1 ARG: Harmanpreet Singh's Late Equaliser Gives India Relief Against Spirited Argentina
  4. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  5. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: 63 Dead As Rescuers Race Against Time Amid Rising Toll; Body Parts Found In River, Mud
  2. SC Grants Bail To TMC Leader Anubrata Mondal In Cattle Smuggling Case
  3. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: NHRC Steps In, Popular Institute Drishti IAS Among Those Sealed
  4. In The Age Of AI, Embracing The Future With Human Intelligence - Interview
  5. Watch: Man Clings On To Boulder After Being Washed Away By Landslide In Kerala
Entertainment News
  1. Erica Ash Of 'Survivor's Remorse' And 'Mad TV' Passes Away At 46
  2. Robert Downey Jr. To Charge 'Significantly Higher' Than $80 Million For His Comeback As Doctor Doom To MCU: Report
  3. 'TMKOC' Producer Asit Modi Refuses To Take Gurucharan Singh Back On The Show? Here's What We Know
  4. Ranbir Kapoor Recalls His First Meeting With Alia Bhatt, Opens Up On Their 11-Year Age Gap
  5. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 4: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman’s Superhero Film Crosses Rs 70 Crore Mark In India
US News
  1. 48 Indian Students Deported From US In 3 Years Without Explanation
  2. Starbucks Fall Menu 2024 Leaked: Here's When Pumpkin Spice Latte Returns - With 5 New Drinks And Treats!
  3. Indian Budget 2024: From Changes In Capital Gains Taxation To Removal Of Indexation Benefit, Know What Has Changed For NRI Investors
  4. Who Is Streamer Fanum? NYPD Seizes Twitch Star's Lamborghini Urus At Gunpoint In Shocking Livestream Incident | Video
  5. Applebee's Brings Back 'All You Can Eat' Deal - Plus New Summer Drinks!
World News
  1. 48 Indian Students Deported From US In 3 Years Without Explanation
  2. China Reports 7 More Deaths From Torrential Rains Brought By Tropical Storm Gaemi
  3. UK: 2 Minors Killed, 11 Injured During Southport Stabbing
  4. Kamala Harris Worse Presidential Candidate Than Biden: Trump
  5. Elon Musk Calls Maduro A 'Dictator' In Tech Billionaire's Latest Blow-up Against Foreign Leader
Latest Stories
  1. ‘CBI Is Poetic, Kejriwal’s Arrest Is Insurance Arrest’: AAP Supremo’s Lawyer Counters Probe Agency
  2. Picturesque Wayanad Turns Desert-Like After Landslides; Locals Make Frantic Calls To Seek Help
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, July 30, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Maharashtra: Police Files Murder Case Against Ex-Husband Of US Woman Found Chained In Forest
  5. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's Newborn Meets Her 'Hot Maasis' Shabana Azmi, Urmila Matondkar, Dia Mirza And Tanvi Azmi- See Pics
  6. Shah Rukh Khan To Undergo Eye Treatment In US-Report
  7. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: 63 Dead As Rescuers Race Against Time Amid Rising Toll; Body Parts Found In River, Mud
  8. Paris Olympics, Day 4 LIVE: Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh Bag Bronze; Give India Second Medal Of 2024 Games