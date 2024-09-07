Centre Discharges Puja Khedkar From IAS With Immediate Effect | All About The Row

The central government on Saturday discharged Puja Khedkar from the Indian Administrative Service with immediate effect, official sources said.
Khedkar has been hitting headlines since July after she was transferred for making VIP demands and misusing her position. She has been accused of fraudulently securing UPSC exam attempts beyong the permissible limit by faking her identity till September 5.
The development comes a week after the Delhi High Court extended interim protection to Khedkar from arrest in the case registered against her for her fraud in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination attempts.
As allegations against Khedkar began coming to the forefront, the Centre in July had formed a single-member panel to look into the conduct of the then probationary IAS officer.
The committee was chaired by a senior officer of the rank of Additional Secretary to government of India to verify the candidature claims and other details of Puja Khedkar.
THE PUJA KHEDKAR ROW | KEY POINTS
The Beginning: Khedkar Gets Transferred
Puja Khedkar, a probationary IAS officer posted in Pune, was transferred for making "VIP demands". She had triggered a massive row for allegedly using her private Audi car with a red-blue beacon light and VIP number plate.
Khedkar had also installed a 'Maharashtra government' board on her private car.
A 2023-batch IAS officer, she was transferred to central Maharashtra's Washim district before she could complete her training.