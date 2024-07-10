Pune: Puja Khedkar, Trainee IAS Officer, Transferred Over 'VIP' Demands, Usine Beacon On Her Audi

A probationary Indian Administrative Services officer posted in Pune has been transferred for her "VIP demands". The trainee IAS officer, Puja Khedkar, also reportedly used her private Audi car with a red-blue beacon light and VIP number plate, triggering a controversy in the administration.
She had also installed a 'Maharashtra government' board on her private car.
Puja Khedkar, a 2023-batch IAS officer, has been transferred to Washim district of central Maharashtra before the completion of her training.
Puja Khedkar has been transferred to Washim to complete the remaining term of her training and she will serve there as a "supernumerary assistant collector" till July 30, 2025, according to an official letter cited by news agency PTI.
Puja Khedkar Demanded Cabin, Car, Peon
As per a report submitted by Pune collector Suhas Diwse to the General Administration Department (GAD), even before joining duty on June 3, Puja Khedkar repeatedly demanded that she be provided a separate cabin, car, residential quarters and a peon.
She was told that she was not entitled to these facilities on probation, and accommodation will be provided to her.
Pune collector Suhas Diwse, in his report to the GAD, said it was not appropriate to allow Puja Khedkar to continue her training in Pune.
Puja Khedkar was also accused of removing the nameplate of a senior official at Pune collector's office when he allowed her to use his ante-chamber as her office.