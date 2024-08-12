Delhi HC Grants Ex-IAS Officer Puja Khedkar Protection From Arrest In Fake Identity Case

The Delhi High Court on Monday instructed Delhi Police not to arrest the controversial former IAS officer of the 2023 batch Maharashtra cadre, Puja Khedkar.
The Delhi High Court issued notices to Delhi Police and UPSC regarding the anticipatory bail plea of Puja Khedkar, who challenged a district court's decision that denied her bail.
The FIR alleges she faked her identity to gain additional attempts in the civil services exam. Instructing no arrest while the matter is under consideration, the Delhi HC noted that immediate arrest is not deemed necessary.
A detailed hearing is scheduled for August 21.
Delhi's Patiala House Court on August 1 dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Puja Khedkar whose selection was cancelled by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) over using fraudulent means to pass UPSC examination
Puja Khedkar is accused in a case of cheating and forgery.
During the hearing, Puja Khedkar told the court that she was being targeted for filing a sexual harassment complaint against an officer.
The UPSC on July 31 announced the cancellation of the provisional candidature of Puja Khedkar. The UPSC also said it is permanently debarring Puja Khedkar from all future exams and selections.
The 2023-batch Maharashtra cadre IAS officer hit headlines earlier this month over her demands for a separate cabin and staff which led to her transfer from Pune to Washim.
Amid Puja Khedkar's controversies, Puja Khedkar's mother Manorama Khedkar also was in the limelight over a purported old video of her going viral, showing her yelling at a man while waving a pistol over an alleged land dispute.