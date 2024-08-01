Delhi Court Dismisses Puja Khedkar's Anticipatory Bail Plea In Cheating, Forgery Case

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Puja Khedkar, a 2023 batch Maharashtra cadre trainee IAS officer, whose selection was cancelled by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) over using fraudulent means to pass UPSC examination
Puja Khedkar is accused in a case of cheating and forgery.
During the hearing, Puja Khedkar told the court that she was being targeted for filing a sexual harassment complaint against an officer.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday announced the cancellation of the provisional candidature of Puja Khedkar. The UPSC also said it is permanently debarring Puja Khedkar from all future exams and selections.
"Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) cancels the provisional candidature of Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, a provisionally recommended candidate of the Civil Services Examination-2022 (CSE-2022) and permanently debars her from all future exams and selections," UPSC said.
The 2023-batch Maharashtra cadre IAS officer hit headlines earlier this month over her demands for a separate cabin and staff which led to her transfer from Pune to Washim.
Amid Puja Khedkar's controversies, Puja Khedkar's mother Manorama Khedkar also was in the limelight over a purported old video of her going viral, showing her yelling at a man while waving a pistol over an alleged land dispute.
What Did Puja Khedkar Say In Court
As the prosecution opposed the application, saying that she has "cheated the system",Khedkar defended herself saying she wanted the anticipatory bail "to establish her innocence".
"I [Khedkar] filed a complaint for sexual harassment and that is why all this is being done against me. This is all happening on behest of the collector against whom I have levelled sexual harassment complaint. The person asked me to come and sit in a private room. I said I am a qualified IAS and I will not do that. I am pressing for anticipatory bail to establish my innocence," news agency PTI quoted advocate Bina Mahadevan, appearing for Khedkar, as telling the court.
Mahadevan told the court that Khedkar didn't suppress any information, and that she has wrongly mentioned the number of attempt.
"I wrote five but I should have said 12. It is because I availed those attempts under a different quota. Whether it was done in good faith or not is to be inquired," she said.
The advocate further said that Khedkar has been called by multiple authorities.
"IAS Academy Mussoorie has called me (Khedkar), Pune Commissioner has called me. DoPT has given me a notice as well. I need anticipatory bail to defend myself before all these forums," the counsel said.