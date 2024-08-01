Delhi Court Dismisses Puja Khedkar's Anticipatory Bail Plea In Cheating, Forgery Case

"I [Khedkar] filed a complaint for sexual harassment and that is why all this is being done against me. This is all happening on behest of the collector against whom I have levelled sexual harassment complaint. The person asked me to come and sit in a private room. I said I am a qualified IAS and I will not do that. I am pressing for anticipatory bail to establish my innocence," news agency PTI quoted advocate Bina Mahadevan, appearing for Khedkar, as telling the court.