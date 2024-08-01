National

Delhi Court Dismisses Puja Khedkar's Anticipatory Bail Plea In Cheating, Forgery Case

Puja Khedkar, accused in a case of cheating and forgery, during the hearing told the court that she was being targeted for filing a sexual harassment complaint against an officer.

Controversial IAS officer Puja Khedkar BAIL
Controversial IAS officer Puja Khedkar Photo: X/@itsSBG00 |
info_icon

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Puja Khedkar, a 2023 batch Maharashtra cadre trainee IAS officer, whose selection was cancelled by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) over using fraudulent means to pass UPSC examination

Puja Khedkar is accused in a case of cheating and forgery.

During the hearing, Puja Khedkar told the court that she was being targeted for filing a sexual harassment complaint against an officer.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday announced the cancellation of the provisional candidature of Puja Khedkar. The UPSC also said it is permanently debarring Puja Khedkar from all future exams and selections.

"Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) cancels the provisional candidature of Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, a provisionally recommended candidate of the Civil Services Examination-2022 (CSE-2022) and permanently debars her from all future exams and selections," UPSC said.

ALSO READ | Puja Khedkar Row: 'Non-Creamy' OBC Quota IAS Officer's Father Declared Rs 40 Cr Of Assets To Fight LS Polls

The 2023-batch Maharashtra cadre IAS officer hit headlines earlier this month over her demands for a separate cabin and staff which led to her transfer from Pune to Washim.

She faced more allegations of securing a position in the IAS by taking the civil services exam under the Other Backward Class (OBC) – with less than Rs 8 lakh annual income – and visually impaired categories and submitting a mental illness certificate.

Amid Puja Khedkar's controversies, Puja Khedkar's mother Manorama Khedkar also was in the limelight over a purported old video of her going viral, showing her yelling at a man while waving a pistol over an alleged land dispute.

What Did Puja Khedkar Say In Court

As the prosecution opposed the application, saying that she has "cheated the system",Khedkar defended herself saying she wanted the anticipatory bail "to establish her innocence".

"I [Khedkar] filed a complaint for sexual harassment and that is why all this is being done against me. This is all happening on behest of the collector against whom I have levelled sexual harassment complaint. The person asked me to come and sit in a private room. I said I am a qualified IAS and I will not do that. I am pressing for anticipatory bail to establish my innocence," news agency PTI quoted advocate Bina Mahadevan, appearing for Khedkar, as telling the court.

Mahadevan told the court that Khedkar didn't suppress any information, and that she has wrongly mentioned the number of attempt.

ALSO READ | UPSC Cancels Selection Of IAS Officer Puja Khedkar, 'Permanently' Debars Her From All Future Exams

"I wrote five but I should have said 12. It is because I availed those attempts under a different quota. Whether it was done in good faith or not is to be inquired," she said.

The advocate further said that Khedkar has been called by multiple authorities.

"IAS Academy Mussoorie has called me (Khedkar), Pune Commissioner has called me. DoPT has given me a notice as well. I need anticipatory bail to defend myself before all these forums," the counsel said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL: Franchises Divided Over Retentions, Impact Player - Check Which Team Wanted What
  2. Anshuman Gaekwad No More: Cricket Fraternity Remembers Him As 'Thorough Gentleman'
  3. Anshuman Gaekwad Dies: Former India Cricketer, Coach Passes Away After Long Battle With Cancer
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: What Gautam Gambhir Said - Dressing Room Video Revealed
  5. World Championship Of Legends Racks Up 75 Million Unique Viewers In India
Football News
  1. Man Utd 3-2 Real Betis: Amad Diallo Stars, But Injury Worries Mount For Red Devils
  2. Pascal Gross Joins Borussia Dortmund From Brighton
  3. Steve McClaren Leaves Manchester United To Become Jamaica Head Coach
  4. Paris Olympics 2024, Women's Football Wrap: US, Spain Lead Groups; Brazil's Marta Sent Off In Tears
  5. Jurgen Checks Out? Klopp Drops Retirement Hint
Tennis News
  1. Has Nadal Played His Last Match At Roland Garros? Here's What He Said After Paris Olympics Ouster
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Coco Gauff Dumped Out Of Women's Doubles A Day After Her Singles Loss
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Origin Tennis Player Ram With Krajicek Stun Alcaraz-Nadal In QF Game
  4. Paris Olympics: Angelique Kerber Bows Out With Quarter-Final Loss To Zheng Qinwen - Data Debrief
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek Edges Into Semi-Finals After Danielle Collins Retirement
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: India Suffer 1-2 Defeat Against Belgium But Enter Quarterfinals
  2. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  3. India Vs Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Pool B Match Live On TV And Online
  4. IND Vs BEL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: India Face Belgium In Crucial Pool Match - Preview
  5. India Hockey At Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Qualify For Quarter-Finals - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Court Dismisses Puja Khedkar's Anticipatory Bail Plea In Cheating, Forgery Case
  2. Weather News LIVE: Ops To Pull Out Survivors Conclude In Wayanad, Landslides Death Toll Likely To Cross 300
  3. Opposition Hits Out At BJP Over Roof Of New Parliament Leaking Water Amid Heavy Rains | WATCH
  4. Wayanad Landslides: Rahul Visits Ravaged Town, Kerala CM Says Rescue Op Won't End Anytime Soon
  5. ‘Did Not Bomb The House’: 18 Jharkhand BJP MLAs Suspended, Removed By Marshals
Entertainment News
  1. Telugu Actor Sreeleela Quits Varun Dhawan-David Dhawan's Untitled Rom-Com? Producer Ramesh Taurani Addresses Rumours
  2. Kriti Sanon Celebrates Her Birthday In Greece With Sister Nupur Sanon And Rumoured Beau Kabir Bahia - Check Post Inside
  3. Olympic Fever, Cinematic Fervour: Seven Films That Bare All About The Olympics
  4. 'Citadel: Honey Bunny': Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Varun Dhawan's Spy Series Release Date Announced With An Enthralling Teaser
  5. 'House Of The Dragon 2' Finale Episode Leaks Online Ahead Of Release, HBO Issues Statement
US News
  1. El Mayo Zambada Net Worth: A Look At The Recently Arrested Leader Of The Sinaloa Cartel
  2. Wine Trail: Top 5 Wine Regions In The US You Must Visit
  3. Antony Blinken Aims To Ease Anxiety Over US Elections Amid 6-Nation Asia Tour
  4. Top 10 Billionaires In The United States In 2024
  5. Inside GPT-5: What You Need To Know About OpenAI’s Next Big Thing
World News
  1. El Mayo Zambada Net Worth: A Look At The Recently Arrested Leader Of The Sinaloa Cartel
  2. Wine Trail: Top 5 Wine Regions In The US You Must Visit
  3. South Korea Offers Humanitarian Aid To Flood-Hit North Korea
  4. Hamas Military Chief Mohammed Deif Killed In July Strike, Confirms Israel
  5. Antony Blinken Aims To Ease Anxiety Over US Elections Amid 6-Nation Asia Tour
Latest Stories
  1. 'Squid Game Season 2' Release Date Announced With An Engaging New Teaser; Final Season Arriving In 2025
  2. Declare Wayanad Landslides ‘Calamity Of Severe Nature’: Shashi Tharoor Writes To Amit Shah
  3. 40,000 Palestinians Killed, Rising Tensions With Iran And No Sign Of Truce | 300 Days Of Israel-Hamas War
  4. Paris Olympics, Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Highlights: Swapnil Kusale Clinches Historic Bronze
  5. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  6. Paris Olympics Day 6 LIVE: Swapnil Kusale Bags Bronze In Men's 50m Rifle 3P; Lakshya Sen Vs HS Prannoy Round Of 16 Battle Soon
  7. CAT 2024 Registration Live: Check Direct Link, Eligibility Criteria And Other Details Here
  8. Weather News LIVE: Ops To Pull Out Survivors Conclude In Wayanad, Landslides Death Toll Likely To Cross 300