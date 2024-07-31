National

UPSC Cancels Selection Of IAS Officer Puja Khedkar, 'Permanently' Debars Her From All Future Exams

The 2023-batch Maharashtra cadre IAS officer hit headlines earlier this month over her demands for a separate cabin and staff which led to her transfer from Pune to Washim. Later, controversies escalated over the quota under which she cleared the exam.

Controversial IAS officer Puja Khedkar
Controversial IAS officer Puja Khedkar Photo: X/@itsSBG00 |
info_icon

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday announced the cancellation of the provisional candidature of controversial trainee Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Puja Khedkar. The UPSC also said it is permanently debarring Puja Khedkar from all future exams and selections.

"Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) cancels the provisional candidature of Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, a provisionally recommended candidate of the Civil Services Examination-2022 (CSE-2022) and permanently debars her from all future exams and selections," UPSC said.

ALSO READ | Puja Khedkar Row: 'Non-Creamy' OBC Quota IAS Officer's Father Declared Rs 40 Cr Of Assets To Fight LS Polls

The 2023-batch Maharashtra cadre IAS officer hit headlines earlier this month over her demands for a separate cabin and staff which led to her transfer from Pune to Washim.

She faced more allegations of securing a position in the IAS by taking the civil services exam under the Other Backward Class (OBC) – with less than Rs 8 lakh annual income – and visually impaired categories and submitting a mental illness certificate.

Amid Puja Khedkar's controversies, Puja Khedkar's mother Manorama Khedkar also was in the limelight over a purported old video of her going viral, showing her yelling at a man while waving a pistol over an alleged land dispute.

Pune Police on July 18 arrested Manorama Khedkar for allegedly possessing an illegal firearm days after the video of went viral.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Thrash Sri Lanka In Super Over, Win Series 3-0 - In Pics
  2. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I Highlights: India Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over After Suryakumar Yadav Magic; Complete Series Sweep
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka: Suryakumar Yadav Joins Elite List After T20I Series Clean Sweep
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Complete Sri Lanka Whitewash Following Thrilling Super Over Win - Data Debrief
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over To Clean Sweep Series
Football News
  1. Barcelona 2-2 Man City (4-1 On Pens): Blaugrana Claim Shootout Win In Storm-delayed Friendly
  2. Football Transfer: Southampton Confirm Ben Brereton Diaz Arrival From Villarreal
  3. Everton: Toffees Complete The Signing Of Jake O'Brien From Lyon
  4. Football At Paris Olympics: France Set Up Tasty Quarter-Final Clash With Argentina Following New Zealand Win
  5. MLS Transfers: Alexey Miranchuk Swaps Serie A Side Atalanta For Atlanta
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: 'NadAlcaraz' Through To Men's Doubles Quarterfinals
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek’s Quest For Roland Garros Glory Continues With Quarterfinals Berth
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek Eases To Women's Singles Quarter-Finals
  4. Men's Doubles, Paris Olympics: Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal Survive Scare To Reach Quarter-Finals - Data Debrief
  5. Angelique Kerber Equals Olympic Record As Last Dance Continues In Paris
Hockey News
  1. India Hockey At Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Qualify For Quarter-Finals - All You Need To Know
  2. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey Highlights, Paris Olympics: India Remain Unbeaten as Harmanpreet's Two Goals And Solid Defence Overpower Ireland
  3. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet's Goals Lead India To Victory - Match Report
  4. India Vs Ireland Live Streaming, Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: When And Where To Watch IND Vs IRE Pool B Match
  5. India 1-1 Argentina Highlights Hockey Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Gives India Relief And A Point

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bihar: 5-Year-Old Boy Brings Gun To School, Shoots At A Class 3 Student
  2. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: 158 Dead; Shah Says 'Early Warning' Was Given To Kerala; Mundakkai Town 'Wiped Out Of Map'
  3. UPSC Cancels Selection Of IAS Officer Puja Khedkar, 'Permanently' Debars Her From All Future Exams
  4. Will Centre Refund Royalty On Minerals To States? Supreme Court Reserves Order
  5. Will Medical And Life Insurance Premiums Come Down? A Union Minister Has Asked For Withdrawal Of 18% GST
Entertainment News
  1. Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan, Onir And Rima Das’ Film 'My Melbourne' To Open The Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2024
  2. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' Climax Scene Leaked; Fans Demand Removal Of The Viral Video
  3. Taapsee Pannu Waves Indian Flag At Paris Olympics 2024 As She Shows Support For Indian Athletes
  4. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 5: Marvel's Superhero Film Inches Closer To Rs 80 Crore Mark In India
  5. 'TMKOC's Gurucharan Singh And Jennifer Mistry Reunite; Fans Say 'There Will Never Be A Couple Like Roshan & Roshan'
US News
  1. US Presidential Debate 2.0: Donald Trump To 'Probably' Debate Kamala Harris On Sept 10
  2. Northern Lights Expected To Be Visible Across Northern US This Week
  3. Is the Viral 'Light Yagami' Photo Of Japan Coach Writing In His Notebook Real? | Here's The Truth Behind The Death Note Meme
  4. Krispy Kreme Olympics Deal: Get Special ‘Go USA Doughnuts’ On July 31
  5. 6 Essential Tips For Solo Travellers
World News
  1. Sri Lanka’s Main Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa Likely To Contest Presidential Polls
  2. Ismail Haniyeh Assassinated: Qatar, China & Others Condemn Hamas Leader Killing; Iran To 'Avenge Cowardly Act'
  3. UN Report Says Palestinian Detainees Taken By Israeli Authorities Faced Torture, Mistreatment
  4. North Korea: Thousands Of Houses And Vast Farmland Flooded In Recent Rains, State Media Says
  5. Venezuela Protests: 11 Dead Amid Protests; Diplomatic Ties Cut With 7 Countries Over Poll Rigging Allegations
Latest Stories
  1. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' Climax Scene Leaked; Fans Demand Removal Of The Viral Video
  2. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: 158 Dead; Shah Says 'Early Warning' Was Given To Kerala; Mundakkai Town 'Wiped Out Of Map'
  3. Wayanad Landslides: Kerala Could've Minimised Losses Had It Taken Centre's Warning Seriously, Says Shah
  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Jonatan Christie Highlights, Paris Olympics: Indian Pulls Off Spectacular Win; Storms Into Round Of 16
  5. Monsters, Masters: Artists And Their Personal Life Violations
  6. Wayanad Tragedy: Rescuers Face Horror As Dead Bodies In Sitting, Lying Positions Found Inside Homes
  7. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 5: Marvel's Superhero Film Inches Closer To Rs 80 Crore Mark In India
  8. Paris Olympics Day 5 LIVE Updates: Indian Shooters, Sindhu, Sen Shine In Badminton; Frenchwoman Beaugrand Win 'Seine' Triathlon Gold