UPSC Cancels Selection Of IAS Officer Puja Khedkar, 'Permanently' Debars Her From All Future Exams

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday announced the cancellation of the provisional candidature of controversial trainee Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Puja Khedkar. The UPSC also said it is permanently debarring Puja Khedkar from all future exams and selections.
"Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) cancels the provisional candidature of Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, a provisionally recommended candidate of the Civil Services Examination-2022 (CSE-2022) and permanently debars her from all future exams and selections," UPSC said.
The 2023-batch Maharashtra cadre IAS officer hit headlines earlier this month over her demands for a separate cabin and staff which led to her transfer from Pune to Washim.
Amid Puja Khedkar's controversies, Puja Khedkar's mother Manorama Khedkar also was in the limelight over a purported old video of her going viral, showing her yelling at a man while waving a pistol over an alleged land dispute.
Pune Police on July 18 arrested Manorama Khedkar for allegedly possessing an illegal firearm days after the video of went viral.