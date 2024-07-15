Puja Khedkar Row: 'Non-Creamy' OBC Quota IAS Officer's Father Declared Rs 40 Cr Of Assets To Fight LS Polls

Amid Puja Khedkar's controversies, her mother also last week was in the limelight over a purported old video of her going viral, showing her yelling at a man while waving a pistol over an alleged land dispute. Defending Puja’s mother Manorama, Dilip Khedkar said “The media and others are showing only one video clip. The day before that incident, a local aggressively approached her with a stick. In such a situation, should she have stayed silent? She possesses a licence to carry the gun for self-defence”.