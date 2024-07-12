IAS Officer Puja Khedkar: Amid Row, Her Mother Seen Waving Gun In Old Video | Latest In Controversy

Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Puja Khedkar, who has hit headlines for all the wrong reasons, continues to get surrounded by controversies which started with her transfer to Washim from Pune before the completion of her training over "VIP demands" such as a separate cabin and staff.
Puja Khedkar, a 2023-batch IAS officer of the Maharashtra cadre, has so far been in news for her demands, misusing benefits under the physical disabilities category, violations on beacon and VIP number using her Audi car, leaked WhatsApp chats showing her asking for special arrangements, 21 challans on her private vehicle and more.
Now, Puja Khedkar's mother is in the limelight over a purported old video of her going viral, showing her yelling at a man while waving a pistol.
Latest In IAS Puja Khedkar Controversy
IAS Officer Puja Khedkar: IAS officer Puja Khedkar, surrounded by a controversy over her VIP demands and accusations of misusing benefits under a quota to secure a position in the Indian Administrative Services, on Thursday took charge as an assistant collector at the Washim District Collectorate in Vidarbha region.
Puja Khedkar Controversies So Far: kicked up controversy with demands such as a separate cabin and staff and allegedly misusing benefits under the physical disabilities category and other backward class (OBC) quota to secure a position in the IAS. Khedkar is also accused of misbehaviour, including aggressive treatment of junior staff, her demands, illegal occupation of the ante-chamber of additional collector Ajay More, and violations pertaining to sporting a red beacon on the Audi and flashing it during the day, among others. Purported leaked WhatsApp messages cited in media reports claimed to show Khedkar requesting special arrangements, including a designated vehicle, prior to her posting.
Khedkar Got Man Held In Theft Case Released: The Navi Mumbai police have reported to the Maharashtra government that controversial probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar had allegedly tried to pressure a DCP-rank officer to release a man held in a theft case, an official said on Friday. The incident took place on May 18 at Panvel police station wherein Khedkar allegedly phoned Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Pansare and urged him to release a transporter, Ishwar Uttarwade, arrested in a theft case. Khedkar apparently told the DCP that Uttarwade was innocent and that the charges against him were minor, the official said.
Viral Video Of Puja Khedkar's Mother: Amid controversy over Puja Khedkar, a video of her mother is now going viral, showing her waving a gun while yelling at a man at what looks like a farmland. It is alleged that Puja's father Dilip Khedkar, a retired IAS officer, amassed property worth crores of rupees and bought land at several locations including 25 acres in Mulshi taluka of Pune district, an NDTV report said. Locals allege that the family also tried to occupy the land of neighbouring farmers, who tried to oppose this. Khedkar's mother Manorama Khedkar reached the property with her security guards over the same. Outlook could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.
Probe Panel Formed: The Centre on Thursday constituted a single-member committee “to verify the candidature” of the 2023-batch IAS officer of the Maharashtra cadre. In a statement, the Centre said the probe would be conducted by an additional secretary-rank officer to verify the claims over Khedkar’s candidature and other details.