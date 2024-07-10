National

IAS Officer Transfer Row: Faked Disability, OBC Status? Question Arises On Appointment By UPSC

After the transfer of the on-probation Civil Service officer Puja Khedkar from Pune to Washim for using a siren on her private vehicle, what adds to the controversy is her persistent refusal to undergo a mandatory medical test to confirm her disabilities which has now led to the question that how and why was she appointed by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).