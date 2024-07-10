IAS Officer Transfer Row: Faked Disability, OBC Status? Question Arises On Appointment By UPSC

Amid on-probation Civil Service officer Puja Khedkar's transfer from Pune to Washim for using a siren on her private vehicle, an Audi luxury sedan, claims have surfaced that Khedkar was visually and mentally impaired and she submitted an affidavit to the Union Public Service Commission to avail selection process concessions. Khedkar is a 2023 batch trainee IAS officer.
What adds to the controversy is her persistent refusal to undergo a mandatory medical test to confirm her disabilities which has now led to the question that how and why was she appointed by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).
As per several reports, in April 2022, the first date was fixed for Khedkar's medical examination at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) which skipped by claiming to have tested positive for Covid-19.
Later on, two further appointments scheduled in July and August respectively were also avoided by her. In September, she half-attended a session and refuse to appear for a MRI test to assess vision loss.
Following Khedkar's constant refusal to abide by the medical examination framework to confirm disability, the commission subsequently challenged her selection and, in February 2023, a tribunal ruled against her. Despite all these, Khedkar somehow managed to have her civil service appointment confirmed.
Besides unconfirmed disability claims, there are also questions over her claim of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) status.
On Wednesday, Khedkar was transferred from Pune to Washim over the usage of a siren on her private vehicle, an Audi luxury sedan. Pune Collector Suhas Divase had written to the Chief Secretary of the Maharashtra government to request Puja Khedkar's re-assignment.
"The 2023 batch IAS officer will serve the remaining period of her probation as Supernumerary Assistant Collector in Washim district," the order stated.
Besides the unlawful usage of a siren, Khedkar also used VIP number plates, and a sticker saying 'Government of Maharashtra'. Moreover, allegedly she was found using Pune Additional Collector Ajay More's office while he was away by removing his nameplate and furniture, and demanded letterheads.