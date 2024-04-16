National

UPSC 2023 Result: Aditya Srivastava Tops UPSC Civil Services Exam With AIR 1 | Check Full List Of Toppers

UPSC has declared the result of the 2023 Civil Services Examination! Check the complete list of toppers below.

UPSC 2023 Results Declared!
Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of the Civil Services Examination 2023. As per the results published on upsc.gov.in, Aditya Srivastava has secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1 and topped the exam.

As per the result declared by the UPSC, a total of 1016 candites have been recommened for appointment to the Indian Administrative Services, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Central Services Groups A and B.

The candidature of 35 recommended candidates have been kept provisional.

Aditya Srivastava has topped the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 and secured the top rank. Following Aditya is Animesh Pradhan with AIR 2.

Ananya Reddy and PK Sidharth Ramkumar have secured the third and fourth ranks respectively. The details of the top ten candidates have been mentioned below -

  • Aditya Srivastava - AIR 1

  • Animesh Pradahn - AIR 2

  • Ananya Reddy - AIR 3

  • PK Sidharth Ramkumar - AIR 4

  • Ruhani - AIR 5

  • Sristhi Dabas - AIR 6

  • Anmol Rathore - AIR 7

  • Ashish Kumar - AIR 8

  • Nausheen - AIR 9

  • Aishwaryam Prajpati - AIR 10

Check the complete list of UPSC 2023 toppers here.

UPSC conducted the CSE Prelims exam on May 28, 2023. The candidates who cleared the preliminary exam were eligible for the mains exam which was held on September 15, 16, 17, 23 and 24, 2023.

Those who cleared the mains exam were then called for a personality test, also known as the interview round. This round was held from January 2 to 9 this year in three phases.

