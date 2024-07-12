IAS Officer Puja Khedkar's Audi Has 21 Pending Traffic Violations, Needs To Pay Rs 27,000 In Penalty

Surrounded by the controversy over unauthorised red beacon lights and a 'Government of Maharashtra' sticker on her private Audi sedan, trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar has found yet another issue as the Pune Traffic Police noted that her car has 21 traffic violations complaints.
Amid allegations of flouting traffic rules and driving recklessly, authorities have sought a penalty fee of Rs 27,000 from Khedkar.
"We have come to know that your private vehicle has 'Maharashtra Government' written at the front and rear, and also fixed a beacon light," the notice was cited by NDTV.
Additionally, a police personnel also visited Khedkar's Pune residence to serve the notice, however nobody was present at her home.
Now the Pune Police is being questioned as to why it had not taken any action despite these many violations in the past.
The 32-year-old IAS officer from the 2023 batch, Khedkar is also accused of allegedly misusing the benefits under the physical disabilities category and other backward classes (OBC) quota to secure a position in the IAS.
Puja Khedkar on Thursday took charge as an assistant collector at the Washim District Collectorate in the Vidarbha region, where she was transferred amid the growing controversy.
KHEDKAR TRIED TO PRESS DCP TO FREE MAN HELD FOR THEFT
The Navi Mumbai police have reported to the Maharashtra government that Khedkar had allegedly tried to pressure a DCP-rank officer to release a man held in a theft case, an official said on Friday.
The incident reportedly took place on May 18 at the Panvel police station, where Khedkar called the Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Pansare and urged him to release one Ishwar Uttarwade, a transporter arrested in a theft case.
Khedkar apparently told the DCP that Uttarwade was innocent, adding that the charges against him were minor. The official added that even though Khedkar identified herself, Pansare was not sure whether it was really an IAS officer or an imposter.
(With PTI inputs)