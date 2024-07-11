National

Fake Certificate, Whatsapp Chats: Top Points On Pune IAS Officer Pooja Khedkar’s Controversy

Pooja Khedkar, a probationary IAS officer, allegedly submitted fake disability and Other Backward Class (OBC) certificates to clear the civil services exam.

X/@TheNewsWale
IAS officer Puja Khedkar | Photo: X/@TheNewsWale
info_icon

A probationary IAS officer, Pooja Khedkar, has found herself at the centre of a growing controversy after pictures of her Audi car with a red and blue beacon went viral on the internet. 

Soon after, reports of her lavish lifestyle and disability certificate surfaced, fueling the outrage. Puja Khedkar is under scrutiny after allegedly lying  about visual and mental disabilities and her OBC background.

WhatsApp messages obtained by media appear to show Khedkar requesting special arrangements, including a designated vehicle, prior to her posting. An investigation is underway.

Feeling the heat:, Raju Khushwaha and his wife Sushila Bai have worked at the brick kiln for 18 years - null
Fahrenheit 800: No Heatwave Relief For India's Brick Kiln Workers

BY Zaina Azhar Sayeda

IAS Officer Pooja Khedkar Controversies | Top Points 

  • Fake Disability Certificate: Khedkar allegedly submitted fake disability and Other Backward Class (OBC) certificates to clear the civil services exam, reported PTI. Reports claimed that she had also submitted a mental illness certificate. In April 2022, she was asked to report at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, for verification of her disability certificate, but she did not do so, citing Covid infection.

  • Leaked Whatsapp Chats: Pooja Khedkar sought special treatment as revealed her WhatsApp chats with Pune district collector Suhas Diwase IAS, India Today reported. "Pls get the designated cabin m vehicle done before I join on 3rd. Later there will be no time. If it is not possible let me know, I will talk to collector sir accordingly," she told the officer. The officer was offered her own chamber. However, she declined it due to the lack of an attached bathroom, the Collector’s report stated.

  • ‘Separate Cabin, Car, Residential Quarters’: She also demanded facilities that are not available to probationary officers in the IAS. According to a report submitted by Pune collector Suhas Diwse to the General Administration Department, Khedkar repeatedly demanded that she be provided with a separate cabin, car, residential quarters, and a peon even before joining the duty as a trainee on June 3. However, she was denied the facilities.

  • Allegations On Father: Khedkar's father, a retired administrative officer, allegedly used his influence to pressure the district collector's office to fulfil his daughter's demands. Pooja Khedkar, a 2022-batch IAS officer of the Maharashtra cadre, had secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 841 in the UPSC exam.

  • Khedkar Transferred To Washim: The state government late on Monday evening decided to transfer IAS probationer Pooja Khedkar from Pune to Washim. The government order — signed by S M Mahadik, assistant secretary, government of Maharashtra — said the transfer was done for administrative reasons.  This came after she was found at the centre of a controversy over her alleged misuse of power as a civil servant. Pooja Khedkar will complete the remaining term of her training in Washim until July 30, 2025.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Champions Vs Australia Champions, World Championship Of Legends 2024: Titans Clash As Semi-Final Begins
  2. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 2 Live Scores: England Look To Build On Huge Lead Against Battered West Indies At Lord's
  3. Serbia Vs Switzerland Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Sub-Regional Europe Match 14
  4. Champions Trophy 2025: 'India Won't Travel To Pakistan', BCCI Asks For Hybrid Mode - What Is It?
  5. Gibraltar Vs Sweden Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Sub-Regional Europe Match 13
Football News
  1. Copa America: Marcelo Bielsa Takes Responsibility For Uruguay's Exit After Loss To Colombia
  2. Bayern Munich Confirm Portugal Midfielder Joao Palhinha Signing
  3. Ollie Watkins Fact File: Here's All You Need To Know About England's Euro 2024 Semifinal Hero
  4. Netherlands Coach Koeman Says VAR Has Broken Football After Euro 2024 Semifinal Heartbreak
  5. Euro 2024: Gareth Southgate Proves Doubters Wrong As England Reach Final
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty's Exhibition Doubles Match Rasies Questions - Is She Coming Back?
  2. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Elena Rybakina Defeats Elina Svitolina To Reach Semis - In Pics
  3. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Lorenzo Musetti Overcomes Taylor Fritz Challenge To Book Semis Berth - In Pics
  4. Musetti Vs Fritz, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Overcomes American To Set-Up Djokovic Date - Data Debrief
  5. Braunschweig ATP Challenger: Pedro Cachin Ousts Sumit Nagal in Germany
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: Delhi's JJ Colony Flooded After Canal Breach; Search Op On After Blast Across LoC
  2. KEAM Result 2024 OUT: KEAM Rank List Released on cee.kerala.gov.in | How To Check
  3. Hundreds Of Villages Affected By Floods In Uttar Pradesh
  4. NEET-UG 2024 Row: Answers In Gujarati But Candidates Non-Gujarati, CBI Reveals On Godhra Exam Centre Investigation
  5. 'For God's Sake': Bombay HC Raps Maharashtra Govt Over Advisory Board For Disabled Persons
Entertainment News
  1. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  2. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
  3. 'Indian 2' Director S Shankar Promises THIS Surprise In The End Credits Of The Kamal Haasan Starrer
  4. 'Percy Jackson' Star Alexandra Daddario Confirms Her Pregnancy: My Child To Go To Pre-School With Margot Robbie's And Hailey Bieber's Kids
  5. Has Triptii Dimri Doubled Her Fees For 'Bad Newz' After 'Animal'? Here's What We Know
US News
  1. ‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
  2. Travis Kelce Seemingly Confirms Jaw-Dropping Price Of Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Suite, Here's How Much It Costs!
  3. Krispy Kreme Celebrates 87th Birthday With Special Deal: 87 Cents For A Dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts | Here's How You Can Get Yours
  4. NWS Issues Tornado Warnings Across Upstate New York As Hurricane Beryl Passes Through
  5. As India’s Mega Wedding Captivates The World, New Study Reveals Heavy Costs of American Weddings
World News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: Delhi's JJ Colony Flooded After Canal Breach; Search Op On After Blast Across LoC
  2. Bushey Murder Suspect Kyle Clifford In Hospital, Yet To Be Arrested; UK Mulls Stricter Crossbow Laws
  3. Cooking Oil Transported In Unwashed Fuel Tankers? China Launches Inquiry
  4. Labour Realism: With Starmer's Landslide Win, Is All Good For Britain?
  5. ‘No Omelette For A Week’: Elon Musk Reacts To NYT Frontpage News On SpaceX Launch Destroying 9 Bird Nests
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: England Beat Netherlands To Reach Euro Final; Copa Final To See Argentina Vs Colombia
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News LIVE: Delhi's JJ Colony Flooded After Canal Breach; Search Op On After Blast Across LoC
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18