Fake Certificate, Whatsapp Chats: Top Points On Pune IAS Officer Pooja Khedkar’s Controversy

Leaked Whatsapp Chats: Pooja Khedkar sought special treatment as revealed her WhatsApp chats with Pune district collector Suhas Diwase IAS, India Today reported. "Pls get the designated cabin m vehicle done before I join on 3rd. Later there will be no time. If it is not possible let me know, I will talk to collector sir accordingly," she told the officer. The officer was offered her own chamber. However, she declined it due to the lack of an attached bathroom, the Collector’s report stated.