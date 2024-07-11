Fake Certificate, Whatsapp Chats: Top Points On Pune IAS Officer Pooja Khedkar’s Controversy

A probationary IAS officer, Pooja Khedkar, has found herself at the centre of a growing controversy after pictures of her Audi car with a red and blue beacon went viral on the internet.
Soon after, reports of her lavish lifestyle and disability certificate surfaced, fueling the outrage. Puja Khedkar is under scrutiny after allegedly lying about visual and mental disabilities and her OBC background.
WhatsApp messages obtained by media appear to show Khedkar requesting special arrangements, including a designated vehicle, prior to her posting. An investigation is underway.
IAS Officer Pooja Khedkar Controversies | Top Points
Fake Disability Certificate: Khedkar allegedly submitted fake disability and Other Backward Class (OBC) certificates to clear the civil services exam, reported PTI. Reports claimed that she had also submitted a mental illness certificate. In April 2022, she was asked to report at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, for verification of her disability certificate, but she did not do so, citing Covid infection.
Leaked Whatsapp Chats: Pooja Khedkar sought special treatment as revealed her WhatsApp chats with Pune district collector Suhas Diwase IAS, India Today reported. "Pls get the designated cabin m vehicle done before I join on 3rd. Later there will be no time. If it is not possible let me know, I will talk to collector sir accordingly," she told the officer. The officer was offered her own chamber. However, she declined it due to the lack of an attached bathroom, the Collector’s report stated.
‘Separate Cabin, Car, Residential Quarters’: She also demanded facilities that are not available to probationary officers in the IAS. According to a report submitted by Pune collector Suhas Diwse to the General Administration Department, Khedkar repeatedly demanded that she be provided with a separate cabin, car, residential quarters, and a peon even before joining the duty as a trainee on June 3. However, she was denied the facilities.
Allegations On Father: Khedkar's father, a retired administrative officer, allegedly used his influence to pressure the district collector's office to fulfil his daughter's demands. Pooja Khedkar, a 2022-batch IAS officer of the Maharashtra cadre, had secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 841 in the UPSC exam.
Khedkar Transferred To Washim: The state government late on Monday evening decided to transfer IAS probationer Pooja Khedkar from Pune to Washim. The government order — signed by S M Mahadik, assistant secretary, government of Maharashtra — said the transfer was done for administrative reasons. This came after she was found at the centre of a controversy over her alleged misuse of power as a civil servant. Pooja Khedkar will complete the remaining term of her training in Washim until July 30, 2025.